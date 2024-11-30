Why are drones flying near US air bases in Suffolk and Norfolk?





The government said those responsible for drone incursions would be brought to “the full force of the law”.

The airspace around US air bases in Norfolk and Suffolk has been closely monitored following multiple recent drone incursions. Those responsible for the plane have not yet been found and nearby residents are wondering how and why the incidents could have happened.

Drone incursions were initially reported at three US airbases RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, and RAF Feltwell in Norfolk between November 20 and 22, and the aircraft has since reappeared.

In the Suffolk village of Beck Row, located next to RAF Mildenhall, residents reported well-lit aerial vehicles hovering above their homes and the base itself.

“Why let them fly over? »

Casseem Campbell wondered why nothing was being done to combat drones.

Casseem Campbell, 28, said he saw objects above his home on Beck Row.

He described seeing a triangle-shaped aerial vehicle, which was “gray and dark in color,” during one of two nighttime drone sightings he had made over the past week.

“They were really loud and had lights. To be honest, they looked official,” he added.

“If they pose a threat, why aren't they shot down? Why let them fly over if they're sinister?”

It has since emerged that a drone came within 250 meters of HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier, as it entered Hamburg harbor on November 22.

RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, where US B-52 bombers had recently been deployed, also reported a recent sighting.

British troops were deployed to help the United States find those responsible.

“Increased police presence”

Chrystal Mason said she saw two drones last week in Beck Row in Suffolk.

Chrystal Mason, 40, said she saw two drones last week in Beck Row.

The daughter-in-law of an RAF pilot, she described an orange ball in the sky at night and increased activity at the US air base.

Over the past 10 days, I have seen military jeeps around the village. There has been a much larger police presence than the usual British army and police,” she said.

Ms Mason also described what she believed to be an intercepted drone, although the BBC was unable to verify this.

“There was a big orange light in the sky and all of a sudden it disappeared. I heard people shouting 'wow',” the mother-of-one added.

“I saw drones three or four times”

Johnny Whitfield explained that the drones were very large and had bright lights.

Johnny Whitfield, who also lives in Beck Row, described seeing “a lot of activity.”

“I saw the drones three or four times,” he said, before confirming that the sightings took place at night last week.

He also described the flying objects lit up and hovering over the air base, although he said he could not detect any noise, while he said the objects were large.

“All you see is light, but it’s a very big light,” he added.

He said he felt the U.S. military was reluctant about what was happening.

“You don’t know if they are foreign or local. [The US Air Force] doesn't give much information.

“You get more information on Facebook than on base.”

Hijacked plane

A Pegasus tanker plane has reportedly been diverted from RAF Mildenhall due to drone activity.

All Beck Row residents the BBC spoke to described increased military activity in the area with an apparent increase in the number of planes in the sky.

The BBC also found that agents from the US Air Force's Office of Special Investigations were in the Suffolk area and spoke to local people about what they saw.

Roger Smith, a military aviation enthusiast based in Suffolk, told the BBC he believed US Air Force pilots had returned to more secure methods of communication in recent days.

“They now use an encrypted data link instead of radios when they talk to the ground,” he said.

This claim was supported by another member of the local aircraft spotting community who also claimed that a US Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft had been diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland as it approached RAF Mildenhall due to drone activity.

Neither Glasgow Prestwick Airport nor the US Air Force would comment on the claims.

“Robust measures”

A live criminal investigation into the incidents is underway

Defense sources told the BBC that suspicion rested on a “state actor” being responsible for the incursions.

So far, neither US nor UK authorities have been able to determine who might be responsible.

Defense Minister Lord Coaker told the House of Lords on Thursday: “The Ministry of Defense is aware of this information and is working closely with visiting US forces, the Ministry of Defense police force. 'Interior and other partners to respond to recent events.

“We take any security concerns seriously and maintain robust measures at Department of Defense sites. This includes counter-drone capabilities.”

The minister told Parliament: “It is illegal to fly drones at or near these military sites and people need to be aware of that.”

“This remains an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Previously, the Ministry of Defense, which owns the bases, said: “We take threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defense sites.”

The U.S. Air Force in Europe said: “To date, installation officials have determined that none of the incursions have impacted base residents, installations or assets.

“The Air Force takes all appropriate measures to safeguard the above-mentioned installations and their inhabitants.”

