UK Championship 2024: Jude Trump loses to Kyren Wilson, advances to final





Judd Trump advanced to the UK Championship final with a 6-2 win over Kyren Wilson.

According to Jimmy White, world champion Wilson gained the upper hand over Trump in their recent meeting with Novak Djokovic competing with Roger Federer.

Trump has been a winning machine, but his record in Triple Crown events is not good. But he is now one victory away from securing his second British crown, 13 years after winning his first.

Wilson, who got off to a false start when he had to change cue balls before hitting a ball, went in first in the opening round and shot 33, but suddenly found himself up and down the table and unable to find his position.

A surprising safety mistake from Wilson, but he was lucky enough to cover a red in the bottom right corner. Trump mulled over his options before playing a bold cannonball, and he countered with a nerve-stabilizing 43 but failed to lift a second red from the side cushion.

'Rich rewards' – Trump got out of trouble by potting two reds against Wilson.

Video source: Eurosport

A safety fight ensued, and it was Trump who misjudged the shot and Wilson accepted the gift by wiping away two reds and clearing a pink.

Wilson won again in the second minibattle when the offensive safety forced a mistake from Trump and he shot 62 to double the lead.

The third was a poor affair and the 21 penalty points Trump picked up from a clever snooker proved pivotal as Wilson missed an extremely tough blue along with the rest and the world number one picked the ball he needed to get the frame on the board. It played a role. .

There was a collector's item in the fourth as Wilson missed the routine pot with the rest, and he paid the price as Trump discovered fluency in the state's eighth century to level in the interval.

The fifth came down to a fight over color, with luck swinging in Trump's favor as he accidentally snookered Wilson when he was holding the brown a little heavy. Wilson escaped but left it on the yellow pocket, which Trump tapped in to take the lead for the first time in the game.

Trump threw a red to left center against Wilson in the British Championships.

Video source: Eurosport

After initially taking control of the exchange, Wilson began to struggle as Trump began to take control. Trump took the lead in the sixth and didn't give up as his opponent couldn't counter.

Wilson returned to his seat with a resigned expression after allowing a run in the seventh inning, and his concerns were well-founded as Trump shot 65 and moved within one frame of victory.

The job was completed in style in 8 days. Wilson was red-out at the break and Trump knocked it in and went past 100 to set up a meeting with either Mark Allen or Barry Hawkins in the final. – – –

Watch and stream the best snooker action, including the British Championships, live and on-demand on Eurosport and Discovery+.

