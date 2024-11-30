AEW's Britt Baker on Her Role as 'Cobra Kai' and Her Social Media Haters





All Elite Wrestling star Britt Baker knows she's not for everyone – and she's done apologizing for it.

Baker, 33, has been a mainstay of AEW's women's division since the company launched in 2019, meaning she has plenty of experience dealing with the notoriously opinionated professional wrestling community.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Baker explained why she's done holding anything back.

“I’m exhausted,” Baker said. “I’m not going to be polite anymore. Leave me alone. Politeness is 2024. Everyone has to be real and authentic and the world will be a better place.

It's been an up-and-down year for Baker, who has dealt with a slew of injuries that kept her out of the ring for extended periods of time. In October, Baker's longtime partner Adam Cole confirmed the couple had split.

“Roller coaster is a good word,” Baker said in retrospect. “But I also don’t think it’s appropriate, because in a roller coaster there’s a beginning and an ending point. I can't really say where the roller coaster started and I certainly don't know where it will end.

Baker said she was forced to “mentally dig deep” at times this year – particularly when it came to dealing with her relentless criticism online.

“You can never believe what you read about yourself, whether it's really good or really bad, otherwise you're potentially going to end up getting drugs and sedatives,” Baker noted. “It's difficult because we live in a world where social media is so dominant. Social media essentially fuels what we do.

Baker continued: “We’re counting on that. But man, is it toxic. It's brutal. There's a whole population of people on social media who just want you to feel bad about yourself. It’s crazy that we live in a world where that’s their mission. “I'm going to wake up today, tweet 10 mean tweets at Britt. I'm going to take a lunch break. And then maybe I'll do 10 more. It's weird.

On the positive side of things, Baker appears in the ninth episode of the sixth season of Cobra Kai, which premiered on Netflix on November 15. It's a role that Baker, quite literally, set in motion herself in the show's Season 4 premiere.

“I met one of the writers, Hayden [Schlossberg]and I was like, 'Oh my God, my name is Britt,'” she recalls. “He recognized me on social media. I kind of joked, but not jokingly, 'If you ever need anything, I'm a big fan and would love to be involved.'

Baker said she “kept bugging” Schlossberg until her persistence finally paid off.

“Finally, he called me and said, 'You really have the Cobra Kai never-say-die attitude.' If you’re interested, we have a role in mind for you and here’s what it is,” Baker recalls.

Baker plays Oksana, one of the Russian senseis at the Tiger Strike dojo who competes in the Sekai Taikai tournament. Despite appearing on the series that has been running for years, Baker still has not seen the episode.

“I have to be honest, I haven’t even watched it yet,” she admitted. “I want to wait for this to come out so I can watch it all!”

The third and final part of Cobra Kai's sixth season arrives on Netflix on February 13, 2025. The first two parts, including Baker's episode, are available to stream now.

