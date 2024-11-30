British Championships 2024: Jude Trump beats Jean Anda to reach semi-finals but narrowly misses out on Ronnie O'Sullivan's record.





Judd Trump advanced to the semi-finals of the UK Championship by beating Zhang Anda, winning 6-2. One afternoon he almost broke Ronnie O'Sullivans' non-response scoring record.

The Aces took a 5-0 lead, and although Zhang threatened a comeback late in successive frames, Trump made no mistake in sealing the match with his fourth century of the afternoon.

“We did a lot better and started off really well,” Trump told Eurosport. “We got into the first frame, which was the difference in the last two games.

“I settled in early on and then established my authority and didn't let go at all. I'm very glad I was able to bend down and find some form.”

Trump wasted little time in drawing first blood in the contest, hitting 89 and starting to stall after the red pack opened up nicely for him.

The world number one lived up to his ranking with a poignant display of snooker after landing a superb long red and working the pink brilliantly.

He was forced to break on 126 and Zhang had little chance of making an impact in the opening exchanges.

'Dream-like play' – Trump's hat trick in the quarterfinals

He couldn't stop 'The Ace in the Pack' even as he made a huge break of 120 with Zhang.

Trump continued his rampant form into the next frame and gave Zhang no whiff of encouragement with some more fiery snooker. With a break of 131, he scored a hat-trick of centuries and moved to a 4-0 lead after just 45 minutes. play.

He went into the break after scoring 466 points without a reply, and Zhang is still waiting to make any impact in this contest.

O'Sullivan's record score of 556 not out at the 2014 London Masters was threatened in a stunning first session of snooker.

Trump fell well short of that record with 527, and a red rattled the chin in the bottom pocket, allowing Zhang a rare pot opportunity.

There were cheers when he potted the red that Trump had missed, sparking an ironic celebration that went down well with the crowd in York.

'Take a bow' – Zhang smiles brightly as he puts an end to his worries to stop Trump's record indictment

But it did nothing to change the course of the game, and Trump won after a brief safety exchange to move within one frame of victory.

But Zhang looked for some form of resurgence and took the first frame of the afternoon, hoping to pull off a surprising comeback win against Stuart Bingham on Thursday after falling 5-1 down.

The world number 11 built a lead of 62 unanswered in a messy encounter, and when Trump was given the opportunity to reduce the deficit he dismissed a red to necessitate a snooker. I decided to give in and give up the opportunity for a whitewash.

And Zhang is starting to find his groove, once again slotting into Trump's lead.

He shot 62 to cut the scoreline to 5-2, and got the break with the help of a fluke, a red rattle from the top left tuck and a dribble to the bottom left pocket.

But Trump soon put to rest fears of a shocking defeat in York. He dispatched the final frame in eight minutes in another remarkable time with a break of 124, his fourth century of the match.

He next faces world champion Kyren Wilson in a potential semifinal. Kyren Wilson later takes on the role of Michael Holt as he looks to advance to the final four.

And Trump said he doesn't care who he faces in the finals.

“I’m happy to have advanced to the semifinals,” he said. “Having been in this position[where we were 3-0 down against Neil Robertson in our first two games]we scored high in the quarter-finals.

“Don’t really care who it is, obviously Kyren will be the favourite, but Michael has played some great snooker in this tournament. It will be a great game for anyone.”

'Absolutely brilliant' – Trump insists on fourth century to dispatch Zhang

Hawkins Downs Murphy

Barry Hawkins also won four successive frames after a late attack to secure a 6-2 win over Shaun Murphy to advance to the semi-finals.

Hawkins took the lead with a break of 63 and doubled that advantage with Murphy scoring just one point in the first two frames.

But Murphy's response was brilliant and he hit a century break of 108 to halve the deficit.

He continued the theme of big scores at the table by breaking Hawk's lead with a break of 92. This seemed to be a wake-up call for Hawkins, who was back in the lead with breaks of 69 and 91. Move to a 4-2 lead.

Hawkins completed his incredible performance as Murphy applauded him from the ringside.

The momentum was firmly in The Hawk's favor with a break of 80 creating more daylight between himself and Murphy to move within one frame of victory.

And he continued his meteoric rise, prompting Murphy to resign his position. He recorded a break of 82 to set up a clash with either Jack Lisowski or Mark Allen in the final four.

Murphy applauded Hawkins off the field and was showered with praise for his opponent after the game.

“I thought I played really well,” he said. “I don’t remember making six frame-loss errors in a match. I may have had a few, but probably not six.

“I thought Barry was phenomenal. I said earlier this week that players who beat Ronnie generally go on to do well in this major league, because to beat O’Sullivan you have to be at your best, unfortunately. I was right.

“Snooker is a two-player sport. You can only be at your best when you're shooting, but when it's your opponent's turn you can play almost perfect snooker without missing the ball. Through hundreds of years of long potting and great tactical play, you can There is nothing you can do.

“I couldn't have worked any harder this week. To be honest, I thought I did a good job. Let's get back together, let the dust settle and go again.”

