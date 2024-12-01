WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024: Tonight UK start time and match card confirmed.





The 38th annual edition of Survivor Series, the second longest-running pay-per-view event in WWE history after WrestleMania, will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, marking the first event to be held in that city and location. Since 1998. Although this is not the first time this has happened on Canadian soil.

In 1997, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels clashed in a match commonly referred to as the Montreal Screwjob over how their World Championship match ended, while Brock Lesnar and Goldberg also main evented in Toronto in 2016.

This year's event will once again feature two WarGames matches for men and women, with teams locked inside steel cages surrounding two adjacent rings.

On the male side, it's about family drama as Solo Sikoa leads the new bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Bronson Reed) to battle the original bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey (The Usos), Sami Zayn) . The same goes for CM Punk's wild card.

In the women's division, Bayley filled in for the injured Jade Cargill and joined Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Naomi and Iyo Sky in battle against World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Candice LeRae, Tiffany Stratton and WWE Champion Nia Jax.

There are also three championship games to look forward to. Bron Breaker defended the Intercontinental title in a triple threat match against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. Shinsuke Nakamura challenges LA Knight for the United States title, and in a rematch from SummerSlam, Gunter looks to retain his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest.

Here's everything you need to know about WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Date and Start Time

WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2024 will take place on Saturday night, November 30.

In the UK, pre-shows are scheduled to begin at 11pm GMT, with the main card scheduled to get underway at 12am on Sunday.

Where to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in the UK

TV Channels: The event will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports Box Office. Coverage begins at 11pm and costs 19.99.

Live Streaming: In the UK, you can watch and stream WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live on WWE Network. Membership costs $9.99 per month and you can cancel your subscription at any time.

However, it is important to note that this event will be WWE's last main premium live event to be broadcast on the WWE Network. Content from this event will move to Netflix in January 2025.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Match Card

Mens WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn and CM Punk vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Bronson Reed.

Womens WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Bayley and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs Damian Priest

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breaker (c) vs Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

*Cards may change.

