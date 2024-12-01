Russia warns US over 'catastrophic' nuclear exchange scenario





Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has warned of the risk of a nuclear exchange with the United States, the consequences of which would be “catastrophic”.

He also suggested Russia resuming nuclear weapons testing was a possibility in comments that came amid heightened tensions over Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian president recently updated Moscow's nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for an unconventional strike. Putin also boasted about the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile that hit Dnipro, after the United States allowed kyiv to use longer-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Moscow on November 14, 2024. In an interview published on November 30, he suggested that Russia's resumption of nuclear weapons testing was a possibility.

In an interview with the official Tass news agency, Ryabkov was asked about a video simulation widely distributed by Russian media showing the aftermath of a US missile attack on Moscow.

The video originated from the Science Time YouTube channel but was presented by Russian regional media as if it was created in response to the Oreshnik's dismissal, independent Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported.

“This is not the first time that these kinds of events have been modeled,” Raybkov told Tass. “Unfortunately, this danger exists but we will do our best to avoid such a catastrophic scenario,” adding that “everything does not depend on us.”

“The key question is how our adversaries will behave, whether they will continue to move in the direction of the scenarios described in Russian military doctrine,” he added, referring to the updated nuclear decree.

Ryabkov was also asked whether Russia was considering resuming nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 1990. The deputy foreign minister responded: “that is a question that arises,” emphasizing that “the situation is quite difficult.”

“It is constantly considered in all its components and in all its aspects,” he added. Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

Ryabkov said in September that Moscow would not conduct a test as long as the United States refrained from conducting one.

Putin signed a law in 2023 that withdrew Moscow's ratification of the global treaty banning nuclear weapons testing, which the Russian leader said brought the country in line with the United States, which signed but did not never ratified the treaty.

In another question about the US authorization to launch ATACMS on Russian territory, Ryabkov said: “We have all the necessary means to counter these strikes.”

“The air defense systems are effective,” he said. “We have extensive countermeasures to bring our adversaries to their senses.”

