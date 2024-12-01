The UK is bracing for another potential storm as a 'cyclone-cyclone' collision triggers yo-yo temperatures.





The UK will become a battleground for low-pressure clashes, sparking yo-yo temperatures and the risk of another storm.

The bizarre weather set-up, driven by competing pressure systems over the festive season, promises spring-like temperatures followed by harsh frosts and autumn storms.

As the week comes to a close, thermometers this weekend will rise into the mid-teens in parts before dropping back down to below freezing.

Then the Atlantic low-pressure storm, pushed in by the jet stream, collides with the high-pressure anticyclone that threatens the storm.

Met Offices Alex Burkill explains the conflict between the upper and lower classes.

Meteorological Administration

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: The most likely regime would be like the idea of ​​higher pressure towards the east or south of the UK and lower pressure towards the north and northwest.

The boundary between low and high pressure is where there is considerable uncertainty, which determines how much rain we get and where we experience wet, windy weather.

It's likely that a ridge of high pressure will subside the vines for a short period of time, but it's also likely that colder air will return, causing temperatures to drop and returning frost, fog and freezes. Fog Monday night through Tuesday.

As high pressure moves east this weekend, southerly winds will push temperatures around 6C above average for early winter.

Latest developments:

There's plenty of mild weather in the UK this weekend.

Meteorological Administration

In southern England, temperatures will rise to 14C, while further north the mercury will reach between 10C and 12C.

In three days, Scotland will be shivering at temperatures as low as -8 degrees Celsius, while the south will drop to almost below zero.

Mr Burkill said slightly more variable cloudy, wet and windy weather would begin to spread across the UK over the weekend as high pressure moves east.

Accordingly, we will see temperatures rise and through this weekend it will be quite mild for the time of year, but there will be changes.

Cold weather is coming again

netweather

Behind this, more unsettled weather awaits with multiple systems waiting in the Atlantic, and it's this theme we'll be seeing more of over the next 10 days.

Some weather forecasts have warned of more severe storms, although this is unlikely, and show a more destructive event is likely in early December.

Jim Dale, a meteorologist and social commentator at the Met Office, said: We are in a more variable pattern of weather, with the potential for another storm through December and ahead of Christmas.

But in the meantime, it will be very mild in the south, with above average temperatures expected by the end of fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-britain-braces-another-potential-named-storm-cyclonic-anticyclonic-conflict-triggers-yo-yo-temperatures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos