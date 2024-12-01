Heavy snow covers parts of US during busy weekendExBulletin





Drivers take advantage of the lull between lake-effect snowfall in Lowville, New York, on Saturday. Cara Anna/AP .

switch captionCara Anna/AP

BUFFALO, N.Y. The first big snowfall of the season blanketed towns along Lake Erie Saturday, amid a busy weekend of travel and shopping. Deafening cold and heavy snow are expected to persist into next week and cause hazards across the Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest regions.

Heavy snow led to a state of emergency being declared in parts of New York and a disaster declaration in Pennsylvania, with authorities warning of dangerous conditions for Thanksgiving travelers trying to return at their home.

“Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous this weekend, especially in areas where several feet of snow can accumulate very quickly,” the National Weather Service said.

Part of I-90 in Pennsylvania was closed, as were the westbound lanes of the New York Thruway heading into Pennsylvania. Nearly 24 inches (61 centimeters) of snow fell in parts of New York, Ohio and Michigan, and 29 inches (73 centimeters) were recorded in the northwest tip of Pennsylvania.

The city of Erie, Pennsylvania, said travel was limited to first responders, essential employees and medical emergencies until further notice. Snow and slippery conditions stranded vehicles and blocked intersections and streets, officials said, and people were asked to shelter in place and allow crews to clear neighborhoods during a lull in the storm .

With roads in northwest Pennsylvania impassable in some areas, many people took shelter for the night in the lobby and hallways of a full Holiday Inn near I-90. Jeremiah Weatherley, a hotel staffer, said dozens of people arrived as the snow accumulated and employees opened the conference room and gave them blankets to sleep on the floor.

“It was difficult to deal with, but we had no choice,” he said. “They’re just coming in and we don’t want to turn people away.”

Weatherley was handing out bagels, juice and cereal Saturday morning as people helped each other get their cars out of the snow.

“Everyone helped each other,” he said. “It was pretty cool.”

In Buffalo, NFL Bills officials have asked people to sign up to shovel at the stadium this season, including heavy snow expected before Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team said they would pay $20 an hour and provide food and hot drinks.

This week's blast of Arctic air also brought bitter temperatures 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below average to the Northern Plains, the weather service said, triggering cold weather advisories for parts of South Dakota. North.

Frigid air is expected to move across the eastern third of the United States by Monday, with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

Parts of Michigan have been hit with lake-effect snow, which occurs when warm, moist air rising from a body of water mixes with cold, dry air above. Bands of snow that rolled across Lake Superior over the past three days buried parts of the Upper Peninsula under 24 inches or more, said Lily Chapman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Marquette, Michigan.

Twenty-seven inches (69 centimeters) of snow covered the ground just northeast of Ironwood in the western part of the Upper Peninsula, she said. Another 61 centimeters fell in Munising, on the eastern part of the peninsula.

Chapman said continued lake-effect snow could add more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) across the eastern Upper Peninsula through Monday morning, with 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters) or further west.

Meanwhile, steady winds that formed bands of snow Friday on Gaylord, Michigan, dumped 24.8 inches (63 centimeters), setting a new single-day record for the town, located in a sparse region of ski resorts, said Keith Berger, meteorologist with the weather service's Gaylord Bureau. The previous record of 17.0 inches (43 centimeters) was on March 9, 1942.

The snowfall was good news for Treetops Resort, which has 80 acres (32 hectares) of skiing on its 2,000 acres (809 hectares), said Doug Hoeh, the resort's recreation director. This strengthened the base to which snow guns will be added in the coming days before the resort opens for the season next weekend.

“Obviously when there's this much snowfall, it's good for the snowy hills, but it's bad for the parking lots, so we're digging in,” Hoeh said. “But we’re close to being ready to pull the trigger on skiing, and the natural snowfall is certainly helping.”

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster emergency proclamation and said parts of Erie County, in the northwest of the state, had already received nearly three feet of snow and that others were expected until Monday evening.

State Police responded to nearly 200 incidents during a 24-hour period from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

