Trump promises huge tariffs to BRICS countries if they abandon US currency





President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS countries that are trying to abandon the use of the US dollar as a currency.

The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we sit idly by is over. We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor support another currency to replace the powerful US dollar, otherwise they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to tell the review for sale in the wonderful American economy. , Trump said in a message to Truth Social.

THE GREATEST RETURN? HERE'S HOW TRUMP FACES UP IN THE WHITE HOUSE HISTORY

BRICS, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is an economic and geopolitical bloc whose power has grown in recent years, rivaling that of the Group of Seven, a coalition of major industrial nations led by the United States. The BRICS coalition recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov, Pool Photo via AP)

While the US dollar largely dominates the international financial system, BRICS has supported the creation of an alternative currency in a move that could potentially lead to dedollarization, with huge implications for the United States.

Trump said Saturday that the rival group could go for another “sucker.”

BIDENS' TRUMP-PROOF FOREIGN POLICY REVOLVES AROUND UKRAINE AND NATO

There is no chance of BRICS replacing the US dollar in international trade, and any country trying to say goodbye to America, he said.

The president-elect promises to impose drastic tariffs on BRICS countries after his announcement this week on planned tariffs against Mexico and Canada. Trump's plans would implement 25% tariffs on both countries to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants across U.S. borders on the day he takes office, January 20, 2025.

Trump said he had a very productive meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday, during which they appeared to discuss upcoming tariffs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

We discussed many important issues that both countries will need to work together on, such as the fentanyl and drug crisis that has decimated so many lives due to illegal immigration, fair trade agreements that do not endanger American workers and the huge trade deficit. the United States has with Canada, he said in an article published in Truth Social.

I have made it very clear that the United States will no longer stand idly by as our citizens become victims of the scourge of this drug epidemic, caused primarily by drug cartels and the influx of fentanyl from China. Too much death and hardship! Prime Minister Trudeau is committed to working with us to end this terrible devastation of American families. We also covered many other important topics like energy, trade and the Arctic. These are all vital issues that I will address during my first days back in office, and before, he continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/finance-and-economy/3246090/trump-staggering-tariffs-brics-countries-abandon-us-currency/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos