Trump threatens to tax BRIC countries 100% if they act to weaken the US dollar





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump threatened Saturday to impose 100 percent tariffs on a bloc of nine countries if they act to weaken the U.S. dollar.

His threat targeted the countries of the so-called BRIC alliance, made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have applied to become members and several other countries have expressed interest in joining.

While the U.S. dollar is by far the most widely used currency in global affairs and has survived past challenges to its preeminence, alliance members and other developing countries say they have enough of American domination of the global financial system.

The dollar accounts for about 58% of global foreign exchange reserves, according to the IMF, and major commodities like oil are still primarily bought and sold in dollars. The dollar's dominance, however, is threatened by BRICS' growing share of GDP and the alliance's intention to trade currencies other than the dollar, a process known as dedollarization.

Trump, in an article for Truth Social, said: We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor support another currency to replace the mighty US dollar, or they will face tariffs 100% customs clearance and should expect customs duties to be high. to say goodbye to selling in the wonderful American economy. »

At a summit of BRIC countries in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of weaponizing the dollar and called it a grave mistake.

It is not us who refuse to use the dollar, Putin declared at the time. But if they won't let us work, what can we do? We are forced to look for alternatives.

Russia has specifically pushed for the creation of a new payments system that would offer an alternative to the global banking messaging network, SWIFT, and allow Moscow to avoid Western sanctions and trade with its partners.

Trump said there was “zero chance” that the BRICs would replace the U.S. dollar in global trade and that any country that tried to do so “should say goodbye to America.”

Research shows that the role of the US dollar as the main global reserve currency is not under threat in the near future.

An Atlantic Council model that assesses the dollar's place as the world's leading reserve currency indicates that the dollar is secure in the short to medium term and continues to dominate other currencies.

Trump's latest tariff threat comes after he threatened to impose 25% tariffs on everything imported from Mexico and Canada, as well as an additional 10% tax on goods from China to force countries to do more to stop the flow of illegal immigration and drugs into the United States

He has since had a telephone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who on Thursday said she was confident that a tariff war with the United States could be avoided. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned home Saturday after meeting with Trump, without assurances that the president-elect would back down from threatening tariffs on Canada.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/trump-threatens-100-tariff-bric-bloc-nations-act-116340070 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos