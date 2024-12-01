Chinese tech workers report US visa issues despite CES invitations





As more than a thousand Chinese technology companies prepare to showcase their latest products at CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, the world's leading technology trade show, many employees report feeling denied US visas despite invitations to attend.

Analysts said such CES visa denials were unprecedented and signaled a further deterioration in bilateral relations.

First held in 1967, CES is a global platform for the technology industry and a business-to-business hub that sets the stage for the coming year of commerce and innovation. The next show will take place January 7-10, days before United States President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

Around 4,000 exhibitors from around the world have registered, of which more than 30 percent are believed to be from China.

The visa denials come as tensions between the United States and China escalate, with Trump pledging to impose 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports and protect American manufacturers by imposing more restrictive restrictions. strict restrictions on Chinese companies' access to the American market.

“There is so much disappointment,” said a 28-year-old technology marketer in Beijing, who requested anonymity because she plans to reapply at another U.S. consulate in China.

During her visa interview at the U.S. Embassy, ​​she said, she told her interviewer: “I would visit my clients in the United States and attend CES. I showed him the invitation letter, which clearly states that I am attending CES.

“I don’t think she thought about that.”

After speaking with industry colleagues, she said, she learned that many other tech companies were facing the same problem. “They told me that if you mention your attendance at CES, there is a 90 percent chance you will be denied a visa.”

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shenzhen-based virtual reality headset maker EmdoorVR is showcasing its Apple Vision Pro-inspired device at CES in January 2024. Photo: EmdoorVR alt=Shenzhen-based virtual reality headset maker EmdoorVR is showcasing its Apple Vision Pro-inspired device Apple Vision Pro at CES in January 2024. Photo: EmdoorVR>

Chris Pereira, the founder of iMpact, a New York-based consulting firm, posted on LinkedIn this month that during a cross-cultural leadership training program for Chinese companies expanding overseas, he learned that “half of the 40 companies present said their staff had been refused a visa, despite having official letters of invitation from the CES”.

From his post, Pereira said in an interview, at least three other clients reported that employees had been denied visas to attend CES.

“They were immediately refused, without any reason. And it's relatively rare for CES to be refused this type of visa,” he said.

“Even during Covid, if you applied, you could get” a visa to attend CES, Pereira said.

In an email, a CES spokesperson said that “we are aware of some CES attendees and exhibitors from China who have had their business travel visa applications denied.”

“We encourage the U.S. government to expedite and approve visas for individuals traveling to the United States for legitimate business reasons,” the statement added.

Chinese companies have maintained a strong presence at CES since 1991. However, in recent years, attendance has fluctuated, influenced by the US-China trade war that began in 2018 under the first Trump administration, as well as by strict measures linked to Covid in China.

In 2018, a record 1,551 Chinese companies attended CES, more than a third of all exhibitors. That number dropped to 1,213 in 2019, then just over 1,000 in 2020 before the global pandemic began.

In 2021, attendance dropped to just 210 in 2021, 159 in 2022 and 493 in 2023 as US President Joe Biden continued to target Chinese technology companies like Huawei Technologies over national security concerns.

Following Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec forum in California in November 2023, CES saw a significant increase in Chinese participation at the 2024 show in January, with 1,114 Chinese companies – out of 4,314 exhibitors – presenting their products.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, called CES “an important platform for exchanges and cooperation between Chinese companies and those around the world.” Chinese companies have been the main force of exhibitors over the years.”

“We hope that the United States will work with China to reduce political barriers such as visas and entry, and take concrete steps to encourage and support more exchanges between people in business, science and technology and other sectors of the two countries,” Liu added. a declaration by email.

Pereira said the CES visa denials reflected U.S. efforts to reduce exchanges, including flights, commerce and dialogue.

“The more ties we remove from the relationship, the easier it is for conflict to arise,” he said. Exhibitions like CES, he said, provide “wonderful opportunities for business exchanges between companies in China, the United States and the rest of the world.”

“It’s frustrating to see even events like this be impacted,” he said.

