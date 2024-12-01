Thanksgiving weekend: Arctic explosion will hit several states





BUFFALO, NY The first big snowfall of the season blankets towns along Lake Erie in upstate New York and northwest Pennsylvania amid the busy weekend of travel and shopping, while numbing cold and heavy snow could persist into next week and cause danger. the Great Lakes, Plains, and Midwest regions.

Heavy snow has led to a state of emergency being declared in parts of New York and a disaster declaration in Pennsylvania, with authorities warning of dangerous conditions for Thanksgiving travelers trying to return at their home.

Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous this weekend, especially in areas where several meters of snow can accumulate very quickly, the National Weather Service announced Saturday.

Part of I-90 in Pennsylvania was closed Saturday, as were the westbound lanes of the New York Thruway heading into Pennsylvania. Nearly 24 inches of snow has already fallen in parts of New York, Ohio and Michigan and some 29 inches of snow has been recorded in the northwest tip of Pennsylvania.

Roads in parts of northwestern Pennsylvania became so impassable early Saturday that dozens of people sheltered for the night in the lobby and hallways of a sold-out Holiday Inn hotel near I-90. Jeremiah Weatherley, a hotel employee, said dozens of people arrived as the snow accumulated, with employees opening the hotel's conference room and giving people blankets so they could sleep on the ground.

It was difficult to deal with but we had no choice, he said. They just arrived and we don't want to turn people away.

Weatherley said he was making people bagels and handing out juice and cereal Saturday morning, as the group helped each other get their cars out of the heavy snow.

Everyone helps each other, he said. It was pretty cool.

This week's blast of frigid Arctic air also brought frigid temperatures 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below average to the Northern Plains, the weather service said. This triggered cold weather advisories in parts of North Dakota.

Cold air is expected to move across the eastern third of the United States by Monday, the weather service said, with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

Parts of Michigan were hit with heavy lake-effect snow. Bands that rolled off Lake Superior over the past three days buried parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula under 24 inches or more of snow just before noon Saturday, said Lily Chapman, a meteorologist with National Weather Services in Marquette. , Michigan. , desk.

She said there was 27 inches (69 centimeters) on the ground just northeast of Ironwood in the western part of UP, next to the Wisconsin state line. Another 24 inches of snow had fallen in Munising, Michigan, in the eastern UP region.

She said narrow bands of lake-effect snow that snake out of the lake, driven by cold northwest winds, can produce large amounts of snowfall over small geographic areas.

In some places in the same city you might see a foot of snow, then just a few miles away you might get more than two feet, she said.

Chapman said continued lake-effect snow showers could add more than a foot of snow (30.5 centimeters) to Michigan's eastern UP through Monday morning, with six (15 centimeters) to 10 inches (25 centimeters) or more in western UP. Temperatures were between 10 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit in western UP and in the upper 20s in eastern UP Saturday.

In the Deep South, no snow is forecast but temperatures have fallen below zero.

It's the start of our winter season, said Sam Marlow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

This morning we fell below freezing across most of north and central Georgia. And in the mountains of northern Georgia, the temperature dropped to around 22 degrees Fahrenheit (-5.5 Celsius).

We are seeing temperatures warm up during the day, reaching around 50 degrees, Marlow said.

By Tuesday morning, low temperatures could reach the teens in isolated areas of Georgia, he said.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster emergency proclamation. Shapiro said parts of Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania have already received nearly three feet of snow and more is expected through Monday evening. He said emergency, police and transportation crews were on the ground overnight to help stranded drivers and ensure emergency responders could reach people who need them.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to nearly 200 incidents during a 24-hour period from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

As flakes began to fly Friday, New York state forecasters warned that 4 to 6 feet (1.2 to 1.8 meters) of blowing snow and snow drifts could fall in Watertown and the other areas east of Lake Ontario until Monday.

After an unusually mild fall, up to 2 to 3 feet (0.6 to 0.9 meters) of snow was possible along Lake Erie and south of Buffalo from lake-effect bands known to hit the region with snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) per hour. Lake effect snow occurs when warm, moist air rising from a body of water mixes with cold, dry air above.

The lake is 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). We were about six degrees above what we should be at this time of year, which is why we are seeing these significant lake effect events, said Erie County Public Works Commissioner, William Geary. The outlook for the next two weeks through December is likely to improve.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for affected counties. Rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday caused closures along Interstate 90, and tandem and commercial vehicles were banned from Interstate 86 in western New York and much of U.S. Route 219 in starting Friday afternoon.

“As New Yorkers deal with this lake-effect snowstorm, I urge New Yorkers in affected areas to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel,” Hochul said in a statement Saturday morning, warning residents that more snow is on the way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7199126/great-lakes-plains-midwest-snow-dangerous-cold-forecast/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos