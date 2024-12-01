Lake-effect snow hits Great Lakes region as Arctic air freezes US





CNN-

Extremely cold temperatures, below freezing in some areas, will sweep across much of the United States on Sunday, while record lake-effect snow will make post-holiday travel perilous and nearly impossible in parts of the Great Lakes.

Residents in parts of New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio faced low temperatures and several feet of snow over the weekend.

Near Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio, where additional snow accumulation could reach up to 5 inches on Sunday, the roof of a home appeared covered in snow on Saturday, according to video shared with CNN by resident Ashley Drew. The house's blue front door was only partially visible behind a wall of snow, as the snow continued to fall.

Nearly 70% of the continental United States will feel the cold with temperatures below 32 degrees over the next few days. Some areas, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Cincinnati, will experience below average temperatures throughout the week.

Four million people are currently under lake effect snow warnings, which will expire overnight Sunday into Monday.

In Amherst, N.Y., Erie County, subzero temperatures on Saturday prompted officials to issue a code blue alert, urging anyone in need of shelter during the extreme cold to call for help.

Erie County is among 11 counties under a state of emergency that New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared Friday in response to persistent lake effect snowfall that began Thursday evening.

The declaration covers western and central New York, including the Buffalo area and many areas near Lakes Erie and Ontario.

My administration is working around the clock to respond to the snowstorm in Western New York and the Upstate, Hochul said Saturday X. Our state agencies and more than 100 members of the National Guard are on the ground supporting storm operations.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also called in his state's National Guard on Saturday to help stranded motorists and ensure emergency responders can reach anyone stuck, he announced on X.

The onset of Arctic cold plunging south from Canada will cause temperatures across much of the eastern half of the United States to drop 15 to 25 degrees below average through the middle of next week, according to forecasters.

High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below average Sunday and Monday from the Northern Plains to the Ohio Valley, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below average spreading farther southeast along much of the Eastern Seaboard by Monday, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

Wind-driven cold air flowing across the record warm waters of the Great Lakes is responsible for the lake effect that has already dumped up to tens of inches of snow in some places, forecasters say.

Through Monday, an additional 3 feet of snow could fall in parts of Pennsylvania, northern Ohio and western New York. Watertown, New York, could get an additional 3 to 5 feet of snow, according to CNN meteorologists.

The heaviest snow totals are expected downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario, affecting areas of northeast Ohio, far northwest Pennsylvania, western New York and parts of northwest New York, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Northeastern Pennsylvania, a borough in Erie County, recorded just over 42 inches of snow between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon, while Erie, Pennsylvania, received 31 inches. Barnes Corners, New York, saw 45 inches of snow Saturday afternoon, according to the weather service.

Nearly two million people remain under lake effect snow warnings through Monday morning.

Video shows several homeowners in Erie, Pennsylvania, shoveling large piles of snow by hand and using snow blowers to clear the mounds from their driveways and driveways as snow continued to fall Saturday, according to the CNN affiliate WICU.

Another video from storm chasers showed piles of cars buried under snow in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

Kathy Davis, a resident of Tug Hill in upstate New York, described Saturday's heavy snowfall as good old winter in a video clip she shared with CNN affiliate WWNY.

That's what I remember from when I was a kid, Davis said, according to WWNY. This keeps happening and happening.

Matt Eisert, 58, of Columbus, Ohio, said he was visiting his father in Erie, Pennsylvania, during Thanksgiving when his parents' house was surrounded by heavy snow.

We grew up here, so we've always been used to lake-effect snow when the warm, unfrozen lake evaporates from cold winds blowing on it, Eisert said.

The real estate agent said he still plans to return to Columbus on Sunday for a trip he expects to extend beyond three hours.

I have blankets in the car, water, protein bars. I always stock up and have a small road survival kit in my car, Eisert said.

Multiple highway traffic cameras showed snowy conditions on highways in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York on Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation in Akron said 25 crew members were working around the clock in Ashtabula County as lake-effect snow continued to fall in the county, where commissioners ordered the state of emergency on Saturday, the county council posted via Facebook.

Post-holiday travel will remain very difficult, if not impossible, for some motorists, with forecasters urging people to stay off the roads as whiteout conditions make driving hazardous and potentially hazardous, according to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York.

Delay all travel. If you must travel, drive with extreme caution, the weather service warned Saturday. The Buffalos Lake Effect Snow Warning continues through Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills showed snow covering the field at their Highmark outdoor stadium in Orchard Park, New York, in a Saturday X article. The team is scheduled to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The Bills began asking fans for help Friday in clearing snow from the field before the game. Officials in Erie County, New York, said Friday that they do not anticipate snow conditions will impact the game.

Lake-effect snow is expected to fall until 4 p.m. ET Sunday in Orchard Park, according to the New York State Weather Hazard Communication Center.

CNN's Gene Norman, Allison Chinchar, Artemis Moshtaghian, Taylor Galgano and Sam Joseph contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/01/us/lake-effect-snow-weather-thanksgiving-weekend/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos