Trump demands BRICS commit to using US dollar





(Bloomberg) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump warned the so-called BRICS countries that he would demand commitments that they would not create a new currency as an alternative to using the U.S. dollar and threatened repeatedly to impose 100% customs duties. .

The idea that BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we sit idly by is over, Trump said in a message published Saturday on his Truth Social network.

We demand that these countries commit not to create a new BRICS currency, nor support another currency to replace the powerful US dollar, otherwise they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to tell the review for sale in the wonderful American economy. , he added.

Trump, during his election campaign, promised that he would make it costly for countries to abandon the US dollar. And he threatened to use tariffs to ensure compliance. Saturday's threat took on a new dimension as the president-elect prepares to return to power in January.

Trump and his economic advisers have discussed ways to punish allies and adversaries alike who seek to engage in bilateral trade in currencies other than the dollar. Those measures include examining options such as export controls, currency manipulation fees and trade levies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump has long emphasized that he wants the U.S. dollar to remain the world's reserve currency, saying in a March interview with CNBC that he would not allow countries to move away from the dollar because it would deal a major blow to our country.

The president-elect's warning against BRICS countries suggests how confused the new administration is about the global trading and capitalist system, according to Michael Pettis, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The United States cannot both reduce its trade deficit and increase the global dominance of the dollar, because these measures impose diametrically opposed conditions, Pettis said on his X account.

BRICS countries discussed the issue of dedollarization at a summit in 2023. The backlash against dollar dominance grew in 2022 when the United States led efforts to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

Although some potential rivals to the dollar, such as the Chinese yuan, have already made inroads, this has often come at the expense of currencies other than the dollar.

Despite the group's rhetoric, infrastructure that supports the dollar, such as the cross-border payment system, will likely give the U.S. currency a decisive advantage for decades to come.

Evidence of this emerged at the bloc meeting in Kazan in October, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a supporter of reducing the international role of the dollar. Meeting organizers encouraged participants to bring US dollars or euros with them, as non-Russian Mastercard or Visa cards do not work in the country.

Economic advisers to Trump and his campaign have talked in particular about targeting BRICS efforts.

There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in international trade, and any country that tries to say goodbye to America, Trump said on Saturday.

The president-elect has already shaken global markets ahead of his second term by threatening to impose additional tariffs of 10% on goods from China and 25% on all products from Mexico and Canada if these countries are not doing more to stem the flow of goods. illegal drugs and undocumented migrants across U.S. borders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Trump on Friday to discuss trade and border issues in a bid to ease tensions between the two allied countries after the tariff threat.

But other countries may consider ways to ease Trump's tariffs on their economies. China could allow its yuan to depreciate by as much as 10% to 15% in response to any trade war triggered by Trump, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. The bank projects an average 5% depreciation of emerging market currencies over the first semester. 2025.

–With help from Harry Suhartono and Trista Xinyi Luo.

(Updated with comments in seventh and eighth paragraphs)

