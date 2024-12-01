Revealed: 10% of donations from dubious sources dark money infiltrates UK politics | political party financing





Loopholes in the law are allowing dark money to infiltrate British politics, with nearly one in 10 donations to political parties and politicians coming from unknown or questionable sources, an analysis has found.

A study by Transparency International (TI) found that companies that have never made a profit, unincorporated associations that do not have to report their funders, and cash that is prohibited from being donated by foreign donors through intermediaries are all flowing into the system. .

Foreign governments are also donating millions of dollars in the form of flights, food and hotel accommodations. Gifts and hospitality from governments, including the governments of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, are permitted, but all other types of donations must come from permitted UK sources. TI said it is becoming increasingly clear that these loopholes pose reputational and security risks to our democracy.

Campaign group Transparency International is publishing an analysis of donations to the UK Electoral Commission from 2001 to 2024. Photo: Casimiro/Alamy

The findings will be revealed in a report by the campaign group to be published this week. TI researchers analyzed 78,735 donations worth $1.19 billion reported to the Board of Elections between 2001 and 2024. They found that 115 million came from unknown or suspicious sources, equivalent to almost one in ten people donating to political parties from private sources.

Of the 115 million who came from unknown or questionable sources, more than 81.6 million went to the Conservatives. This is partly explained by the fact that the party relies more on private donors than Labor, which gets more from membership fees and unions.

In response, the Electoral Commission, which regulates political funding in the UK, said reforms were needed to further strengthen the system. A spokesperson said: We stand ready to work with the Government and parliament to deliver improvements.

An analysis seen by the Observer found the total amount of private donations to political parties increased dramatically, from $30.6 million in 2001 to $85 million in 2023. Meanwhile, donations to British politicians and political parties between March 2001 and July 2024 amounted to $48.2 million. Donors alleged or proven to have purchased privileged access, influence or prestige, and 42 million came from donors suspected or proven to have engaged in other corruption, fraud or money laundering. 38.6 million came from unincorporated associations that did not report their sources of income despite Congress introducing new transparency rules in 2010. 13 million came from donors who were alleged or proven to be intermediaries or hidden sources of foreign funds. And 10.9 million came from companies that did not generate enough revenue to support political donations.

In addition to financial donations, researchers analyzed transparency registers since 2001 and found that lawmakers have accepted 11.6 million foreign visits, including 4.5 million from foreign governments, parliaments and regime-affiliated groups.

Among the biggest financiers of international travel was Qatar, which spent $460,000 on gifts and entertainment for British politicians, mainly ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Saudi Arabia spent $400,000. In Bahrain, we spent $200,000. Azerbaijan spent $140,000.

TI said this was made possible by a gap in the law that allows foreign governments, including hostile ones, to court British politicians through all-expenses paid visits abroad.

Other similar democracies, such as the United States, have explicit rules governing international travel financed by foreign governments.

In some cases, politicians continued to promote the interests of the governments to which they provided gifts and hospitality. In 2022, the Observer revealed how Alun Cairns, then chairman of the Qatar All-Parliamentary Group (APPG), gave a speech in the House of Commons praising Qatar before the World Cup.

The former Tory MP visited Qatar twice in 2022 and received donations worth 9,323 from the Qatari government. The disbanded Qatar APPG said in a statement through Cairns that it had played an active role in scrutinizing all aspects of the UK-Qatar relationship, including human rights, ethics, education, energy and infrastructure.

TI's analysis further demonstrates how companies can donate even if they do not have a clear record of doing business in the UK. They must be registered with Companies House, incorporated in the UK, and carry out business here.

But TI said this was a low bar because it required political parties to check for suspicious activity, such as company dormancy, but did not prohibit them from accepting money.

Another loophole means that since 2010 a group of unincorporated associations with no legal entity or obligation to disclose their funders have donated huge sums to British political parties and lawmakers. This includes private clubs linked to both the Conservative and Labor parties.

Campaigners say the findings show Britain's vulnerability to undue influence from large donors, suspicious and corrupt individuals and foreign governments. This year's Spotlight on Corruption briefing concluded that our campaign finance laws are full of loopholes and our enforcement system is not strong enough.

But despite longstanding concerns, the UK government's response appears to have been misguided.

Donation reporting standards increased by 136% during the TI analysis period. The Conservative Party's amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 strip the Electoral Commission of its ability to prosecute crimes and give ministers the power to set strategy and policy priorities.

It will also change its rules for unincorporated associations so they will never have to register with the Electoral Commission unless they donate more than 37,270 a year, despite warnings from the Public Life Standards Commission that this could be a backdoor in 2021. How foreign money influences UK elections.

Duncan Hames, policy director at Transparency International, said the group's analysis showed urgent reform was needed. Photo: Duncan Haymes

Duncan Hames, policy director at TI, said the findings show the need for urgent reforms, including reducing reliance on private donations by ending funding from unincorporated associations and shell companies and lowering campaign spending limits. He said.

He said gaps in political finance regulations are failing to prevent money from questionable sources from entering our politics. We need stricter spending rules, reforms to bring dark money out of the shadows, and more accountability for those who abuse the system. We don't know whose money it actually is.

Jess Garland, head of research at the Electoral Reform Society, said: There are concerns that if the current rules are not updated we will end up with politics sold to the highest bidder.

The Electoral Commission said independence and impartiality are at the heart of what we do and that we have a duty to monitor and ensure compliance with the donation rules.

A spokeswoman said enforcement action would be taken if necessary.

He added that while current law provides transparency into the sources of political donations, reforms are needed to further strengthen the system, including strengthened due diligence checks requirements and laws banning donations from companies that have not made a profit in the UK.

It also said it was prepared to work with politicians to deliver improvements, including providing expert advice on the feasibility and impact of proposed legislative changes.

Labor previously pledged in its manifesto to protect democracy by reforming Britain's political finance laws: We will protect democracy by strengthening rules on donations to political parties, but we have not yet revealed exactly how.

Comments were requested from the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which oversees election integrity.

