



Louise Haigh's resignation as UK transport secretary has led to fresh scrutiny of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government and marks her first cabinet departure since Labour's victory in July 2024.

Haigh, a key figure in the party's railway nationalization bill, resigned after his decade-old fraud conviction resurfaced.

Her resignation adds a growing challenge to Starmer, whose government is already grappling with declining public approval.

Who is Louise Haigh and why did she resign?

Hague, 37, has been Britain's transport secretary and the youngest member of Prime Minister Keir Starmus' cabinet since Labour's victory in July 2024.

Haigh, a long-time Labor MP since 2015, rose through the ranks under Jeremy Corbyn and Starmer. She pushed for Labour's railway nationalization agenda, which passed parliament in early November.

She resigned on November 29 after allegations of decade-old fraud resurfaced.

Haigh's friends said they reported the theft to police after the horrific robbery in 2013, when they couldn't find his work phone in his bag. Haigh's employer, private insurance company Aviva, provided her with a new mobile phone.

Haigh later found the phone missing in a drawer and turned it on to check messages, friends said. However, she did not notify authorities that she had found the phone. When the phone company picked up the cell phone signal, they called the police, who asked Haigh to come forward and give a statement.

The exact timeline of these events is unclear, but Haigh pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation in 2014. She was dismissed without further action taken against her.

Meanwhile, Aviva is said to have investigated at least one missing phone, suspecting Haigh was looking for a new model – a claim her allies deny. Haigh felt the investigation was unfair and eventually resigned from Aviva.

She said it was a mistake not to tell police she found the phone, but the disclosure of the allegations has raised questions about whether she complies with government ethics standards.

When Haigh joined cabinet in July, she did not mention the conviction to the government's validity and ethics team. But she was only asked about unused convictions, the post-criminal conviction rehabilitation process that are still being served.

Haigh claimed he was informed of the allegations by Starmer when he joined the shadow cabinet, but Downing Street has not confirmed this.

In a statement before his resignation, Haigh said he pleaded guilty on the advice of his attorney. Even though this was a real mistake that I didn't benefit from.

In his resignation letter published by Downing Street, Hay said he wanted to avoid disrupting the government.

I am fully committed to our political project, but now I think supporting you from an outside government will yield the best results, she wrote.

Just hours later Starmer announced Heidi Alexander, 49, as Haigh's successor.

Alexander, a senior justice minister, also served as London's deputy mayor for transport from 2018 to 2021.

Heidi Alexander has been appointed as Haigh's successor. [Toby Melville/Reuters]

Is this Starmer's first scandal since he became PM?

This is the first resignation from Starmus's cabinet since Labor took power in July, but it is not the first controversy under his leadership.

Starmus's Labor government has faced backlash for policies such as cuts to fuel costs for seniors and large tax increases, and growing criticism of the appointment of loyalists to public positions has raised concerns about fairness.

A recent POLITICO investigation found that Emily Middleton, interim director of design at the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology's Digital Center, and Ian Corfield, who resigned from Prime Minister Rachel Reeves's bureau post in August, have been promoted to senior roles. It turns out that it is. Both men worked as civil servants despite working for the opposition Labor Party and participating in donations to party figures.

The Institute for Government (IfG), a British independent think tank, also accused Labor of undermining merit-based recruitment and ethics by circumventing traditional procedures for political appointments.

When ministers appear to freely offer jobs to political allies without fair and open competition, the meritocratic principles at the heart of a fair civil service are undermined. Exception processes should be just as exceptional. Last August, IfG director and CEO Hannah White said this should not be a backdoor for political appointments.

White suggested that the government should appoint politically aligned outsiders as special advisers (SpAds) or policy advisers (Pads), roles traditionally reserved for political appointees in the UK government.

The Starmus government also faced a backlash from farmers over changes to inheritance tax and corporations in its first budget, which introduced the biggest tax rises in a generation for corporations and the wealthy.

A petition calling for another general election has been launched in the UK as Labor backs down on promises it made before the last election. The British Parliament will debate the petition in parliament on January 6, after it received nearly 3 million signatures.

What was the reaction like?

There was a mixed reaction to Haigh's resignation.

Starmer particularly thanked Haigh for his role in returning the country's railways to public ownership. But observers say the brevity of his response suggests there is some distance between him and his former minister.

The opposition Conservatives welcomed Haigh's resignation as the right thing to do, but criticized Starmer's decision to appoint her despite being aware of her past convictions.

A Conservative Party spokesman said in a statement that the onus was now on Keir Starmer to explain this apparent lapse in judgment to the British public.

But some observers said Haighs' treatment was unfair, especially compared to the way other ministers' controversies were handled.

Louise Haigh’s resignation sets an incredibly low bar for cabinet service. X critic Dan Hodges says rehabilitation is impossible for people who commit the most minor crimes in public life.

A Conservative Party spokesman said Louise Haigh did not meet the standards expected of an MP because she did not throw a lockdown party, bully a civil servant, award a PPE contract to a colleague or appear on reality TV instead of doing her job. I said I couldn't do it. It collapsed the economy pic.twitter.com/IJd0FaJLGc

Got news for (@haveigotnews) November 29, 2024?

Grant Shapps literally lied about his identity and could have become Secretary of State for Transport, Housing, Energy and Defense. Louise Haigh made an honest mistake and resigned after receiving bad legal advice. Double standards are crazy.

Anna (@ox_anna29) November 29, 2024

