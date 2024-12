China denounces US arms sale to Taiwan and President Lais' visit to Hawaii | Political news

Beijing is seriously protesting to the United States, saying it strongly condemns the Taiwanese leaders' stopover in Hawaii and Guam.

China has vowed to take resolute countermeasures following the United States' decision to approve more arms sales to Taiwan, just hours before the island's President, William Lai Ching -te, did not transit through the state of Hawaii, which further irritated Beijing.

In a statement released Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said the sale of U.S. arms to Taiwan sends the wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces and damages U.S.-China relations.

China will closely monitor developments and take resolute and strong measures to defend our country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement added.

The United States is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei, drawing constant anger from Beijing.

Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims.

The US State Department had approved the potential sale, worth an estimated $385 million, of spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan, hours before the start of its trip in three Pacific countries, with stopovers in Hawaii and the United States. of Guam.

In a separate statement issued Sunday by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, China said it strongly condemned the United States for organizing a stopover by Lai, during which he was greeted by the governor of 'Hawaii, Josh Green.

The statement added that he had lodged serious protests with the United States.

The ministry added that it strongly opposes any official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory and the most important issue in its relations with Washington, strongly dislikes Lai, calling him a separatist.

During Lai's transit in Hawaii, he visited the USS Arizona memorial at Pearl Harbor, during which he said the United States and Taiwan should fight together to prevent war.

Peace has no price and war has no winner, he said.

Looking relaxed in a Hawaiian shirt, Lai received the red carpet reception on the tarmac at Honolulus International Airport, according to his office, which said it was the first time a Taiwanese president had been welcomed by the sort.

He was met by Governor Green as well as Ingrid Larson, Washington-based executive director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

In his first public speech of the week-long trip, Lai said he was grateful to the United States for its help in ensuring the success of the tour.

After Hawaii, Lai will visit Taiwan's allies the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, the only Pacific island nations among the 12 countries that recognize Taiwan's claim to statehood.

