British driving laws revised to take effect in December





Those who use company cars and commercial vehicles are among the UK drivers who will be most affected by the December changes.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging station operators also need to pay attention to new regulations that took effect in November. Violation can result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Advisory fuel rates only apply to employees using company vehicles, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) explains.

Rates are used to calculate one of the following:

To compensate employees for their travel in company vehicles, employees must reimburse them for the cost of fuel used for personal travel.

From Sunday (December 1), HMRC will announce changes to recommended fuel rates. These changes include:

gasoline

Under 1400cc – 12 pence per mile (1 pence reduction) 1401 cc to 2000 cc – 14 (1 pence reduction) Over 2000 cc – 23 pence per mile (1 pence reduction)

LPG

Under 1400cc – 11p per mile (no change) 1401cc to 2000cc – 13 (no change) Over 2000cc – 21p per mile (no change)

Diesel

Under 1600cc – 12 pence per mile (1 pence reduction) 1601 cc to 2000 cc – 14 (1 pence reduction) Over 2000 cc – 18 pence per mile (2 pence reduction)

electric

7 pence per mile (1 pence reduction) UK road maintenance system

Hybrid cars are treated as petrol or diesel cars depending on the recommended fuel rates.

smart tachograph

Version 2 smart tachographs must be fitted to commercial vehicles operating internationally from December 31, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

TheDriver & VehicleStandardsAgency (DVSA) explains: “After December 31, 2024, vehicles in the range with analog or digital tachographs traveling internationally must be retrofitted with a full Smart Tachograph 2 or a convertible Smart Tachograph 2.

“If the vehicle is only operated within the UK, the vehicle can continue to use the original digital or analogue tachograph it was fitted with.”

electric vehicle charging

According to Mobility Portal, new regulations for electric vehicle (EV) charging came into effect on November 24.

These new regulations apply to charging station operators (CPOs), and failure to comply could result in fines of up to $10,000.

Last November, new EV charging regulations were introduced in the UK. (Image: PA) Regulations require EV charging points to:

Must be accessible to the general public (does not apply to people living in restricted areas) Offers contactless payments Reliable (99% uptime guaranteed) Provides a free 24/7 helpline for EV drivers

All charge point data must be:

Accurately accessible via Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) Publicly available in machine-readable format

Recommended books:

ZEV command

The ZEV Directive is a government policy that will help transition the UK to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of 2010.

The mandate requires major automakers to sell 22% of their vehicles sold as electric vehicles by 2024.

From January 1, 2025, that proportion will increase to 28% and by 2030 it will be 80%.

If manufacturers fail to meet the target, they will be fined $15,000 for each vehicle sold that does not comply with the order.

