Biden delivers on promise to visit Africa as US seeks to counter China's growing influence in region

President Joe Biden will fulfill his two-year promise to visit Africa as he leaves Sunday evening for Angola, a trip aimed at showcasing U.S. investments on the continent under his leadership in the face of China's growing incursions in the region.

Biden's three-day visit to oil-rich Angola comes at the end of his presidency, as he hands over power to President-elect Donald Trump in January. The trip offers Biden a new chance to solidify relations with a key U.S. partner in Africa, even as the continent prepares for the return of Trump, who made disparaging remarks about African countries during his first term.

When Biden lands in the capital Luanda on Monday, it will be the first time a sitting president has visited sub-Saharan Africa since 2015, when then-President Barack Obama visited Kenya and Ethiopia. It will also be the first time a US president has visited Angola, with which Biden has sought to strengthen relations in recent years.

While welcoming African leaders to Washington for a summit in 2022, Biden pledged to visit the continent the following year, but ultimately missed that deadline. He had planned a trip to Angola for next October, which was postponed due to two devastating hurricanes that hit the United States.

Biden's trip will highlight investments in the Lobito Corridor, an 800-mile rail project backed by the United States and Europe aimed at facilitating the transport of critical minerals from interior Africa to the western port of 'Angola for export.

The initiative is at the center of the Biden administration's efforts to boost investment in Africa to mitigate China's growing influence in the region, which has overtaken that of the United States. Beijing has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure projects across the continent over the past decade through its Belt and Road Initiative. In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $50 billion in financial support to the continent as well as military aid.

At the same time, Russia is trying to expand its influence in Africa. The head of U.S. Africa Command warned Congress in March that Russia was aggressively moving to expand its presence among African countries, leaving several on the verge of falling under its influence.

As China and Russia have made inroads on the continent, a senior administration official planning the trip argued that Biden has put us back on the ground by offering this alternative to China through sustained investment by the United States.

This is the choice now available to countries in the region, without asking themselves: should I accept Chinese investments with low standards, child labor and corruption, but do I have another offer to which one to compare? » said the senior official. This is what President Bidens wanted: to transform our relations in the region, to offer a different investment, but with higher standards.

The Biden administration has sought to shift its Africa strategy from one of development aid and charity to investments in specific countries, the senior official said. Officials suggested that Biden's team believed the policy would endure in future administrations.

While, of course, I can't speak for the next administration, I think there's plenty of reason to assume some of these initiatives will continue, a second senior administration official said in anticipation of the journey, adding that the Lobito corridor pays dividends for all of us.

The United States views Angola as a key partner, cooperating on economic, technological, and scientific initiatives in the region, and Angola has played a key mediating role in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As he sought to emphasize his commitment to Africa, Biden hosted Angolan President Joo Manuel Gonalves Loureno for an Oval Office meeting in 2023, touting U.S. investments in the Lobito Corridor and solar energy projects.

Simply put, a partnership between Angola and America is more important and more impactful, Biden said.

Biden leaves for Africa Sunday evening and makes a refueling stop in Sal, Cape Verde, where he will meet with the country's Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia e Silva. Biden arrives in Luanda, Angola, on Monday and will meet with U.S. embassy staff and their families.

On Tuesday, Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Loureno and deliver a speech at the National Slavery Museum, located near the site where slaves were once shipped to the United States. The president will outline our shared history and highlight the growth and enduring strength of our relations in Angola and across the continent, the second senior administration official said.

The President will travel to Lobito on Wednesday, visit the Lobito Port Terminal and visit the Carrinho Food Processing Factory. He is also expected to meet regional leaders at the Lobito Corridor Trans-Africa Summit before leaving for the United States on Wednesday evening.

The president will make further announcements, the official said, regarding a global health security partnership on infectious diseases, agribusiness, security cooperation and the preservation of Angolan cultural heritage, including U.S. support for Angola's nomination of the Kwanza Corridor as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. .

Officials declined to say whether this would be Biden's final foreign trip as president. His trip to Africa follows his participation in key summits in Brazil and Peru, where Trump's influence was already being felt among world leaders.

In an interview with the New York Times before Biden's visit to Angola, Loureno said he was ready to work with Trump in the White House.

We are not concerned about a change within the American administration. It's not anything dramatic, Loureno said. This is something normal in a democracy. Powers come and go.

He added: “He is the one with whom Angola and all the countries of the world will have to work if they want to maintain relations with the United States.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

