UK business confidence at lowest since pandemic after tax hike budget | Director Institute





The UK government has been criticized for undermining the economy with its autumn budget as business confidence fell to its lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Institute of Directors' economic confidence index, which measures business leaders' optimism about the UK's economic outlook, fell from -52 in October to -65 in November, the fourth consecutive month of declines.

This is the lowest reading since the all-time low of -69 in April 2020 and the second worst since the index began in July 2016.

Anna Leach, chief economist at the Institute of Directors (IoD), warned that the hit to the private sector from the Budget's tax rises would weaken growth and ultimately public finances.

As businesses continue to absorb the consequences of their budgets on business plans, confidence continues to plummet and is approaching the lows reached at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than fixing the foundation, the budget weakened it, damaging the private sector's ability to invest in businesses and people, Rich said.

The October 30 budget included $40 billion in tax increases to support increased public spending, including $25 billion from increased National Insurance Contributions (NICs) paid by employers.

Most businesses expect to pay higher national insurance premiums after Prime Minister Rachel Reeves increased NIC rates in her budget, an IoDs poll has found. Half of those surveyed expect to see fewer wage increases as a result, while 44% plan to increase prices and 43% plan to cut jobs.

British hospitality companies warned last month that the NIC hike would cause some to close and others to cut jobs and investment.

The IoD reported last month that business leaders' confidence in their organizations had fallen to its lowest level since May 2020, leading to lower investment plans and headcount expectations.

Last week, Reeves defended his budget, saying there was no alternative to his plan to get public finances back on solid footing.

The IoD hopes announcements on industrial strategy, infrastructure and tax reforms expected in the spring will help boost growth.

