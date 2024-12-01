American owner Textor helps Botafogo win historic South American title





Tim Vickery, South America Correspondent November 30, 2024, 6:52 p.m. ET

American businessman John Textor lifts the Copa Libertadores trophy after Botafogo's 3-1 victory. Luis ROBAYO / AFP

Botafogo can now party like they did in 1959, when Garrincha, Zagallo, Didi and Nilton Santos, some of Brazilian football's all-time greats, were at their peak in club colors.

Recent times offer a sad contrast to a glorious past. Botafogo spent many decades as Rio de Janeiro's fourth team, playing in front of small crowds and being relegated three times to the second division – where they were when American businessman John Textor took over the club in 2021 And now, three years later, they have become South American champions for the first time, winning the Copa Libertadores with a 3-1 victory over fellow Brazilians Atletico. Mineiro in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The club is known for its attachment to superstition. We often hear – with a considerable dose of self-pity – a phrase that “there are things that only happen in Botafogo”.

Editor's Choice

2 Related

The fans had good reason to remember this sentence from the start of the match. Saturday's Libertadores final promises to be the most important match in the club's history. And less than 30 seconds after kick-off, midfielder Gregore launched into an ugly high tackle, hit his opponent in the head and was sent off.

A match where Botafogo came into play while the undisputed favorites immediately changed face. Botafogo's front four were expected to impose themselves on the game, with a Textor club-built forward line with a combination of deep pockets and excellent scouts hitting unstoppable form. And now it was about running, taking cover, sacrificing, weathering the storm and trying to get through the next few minutes.

As a spectacle, the match suffered from an immediate red card. But in another sense, it became even more captivating, ever more heroic. Because Botafogo was now confronted with his demons.

The first title in a cycle is always the most difficult. And it looked like the first title was going to come in 2023. To everyone's surprise, including their own, Botafogo built a huge lead in the Brazilian Serie A. until they produced one of the most spectacular collapses of all time. Not only did they fail to win the championship, but they finished in fifth position, meaning they had to advance through the qualifying rounds of this year's Libertadores.

With Textor's investment – ​​and excellent recruiting policy – ​​this year's team is a vast improvement over the class of 23. And yet, the notion of collective trauma exists. In some previous rounds, Libertadores Botafogo faltered and flirted with the possibility of losing a winning position. There was a streak of poor results in the league. Maybe it was too much? Maybe the team wasn't mentally prepared for success?

All these doubts must now be resolved. On Tuesday, they took a giant step towards the national championship title with a 3-1 away victory over direct rivals Palmeiras. It boosted morale, but it came at a cost. One of the central defenders, Angolan international Bastos, suffered an injury that forced him out of the Libertadores final. Four days later, other members would be tired during the continental final. And now they found themselves having to play the entire match against Atletico with 10 men. Indeed, there are things that only happen to Botafogo.

And those things now include winning in such a disadvantaged position. The nature of this triumph, transpired under the Argentinian spring sun, makes it even more precious. Botafogo climbed Everest the hard way.

Marlon Freitas, left, and Danilo, right, celebrate Botafogo's Copa Libertadores triumph at the final whistle. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

It helped that their opponents, Atletico, were so clearly lacking in confidence. They looked like a team that had gone 10 games without a win. There was no conviction in their attacking play. Veteran attacker Hulk was a one-man band. Botafogo gradually worked their way into the match, sporadically moving up the pitch. Over the past month, goalkeeper Verson has been Atletico's hero, coming to the rescue time and time again. He chose the wrong time to have a few bad minutes. He could have done better with Luiz Henrique's shot which gave Botafogo the lead. And then, without danger, he stormed out of his goal to bring down the winger and give away a penalty, hidden by Alex Telles.

Atletico couldn't be worse. Coach Gabriel Milito might have wanted to make 10 changes at halftime. He settled for three, and that was enough to change the game. Hulk came out on the right wing, where he found more space, and Eduardo Vargas came in to work a dual centre-forward system with Deyverson. Vargas instantly returned home from a Hulk corner. Continue the game. Pressure, offensive threat, desperate clearances, time passes too quickly for Atletico fans, terribly slow for Botafogo fans.

Vargas had two more chances. They passed by the bar. Botafogo was running out of time. The drama deserved much more than a timid ending. He has one. Botafogo signed winger Junior Santos, who was in fine form at the start of the season but had only just returned from a long injury layoff. The 30-year-old is like a horse who knows how to run cross-country and do dressage. And through a combination of power and tricky footwork, he sealed the match with a goal right at the end. As befits this Botafogo team, the title came with a moment of class to accompany all the courage they needed.

It's unclear what the future holds for this current team. Things are still very early in this new era of Brazilian clubs run along commercial lines. Will the team be divided and the players sold to Europe? Some of this will surely happen. Textor, after all, owns clubs in France and Belgium and appears keen to offload its 49% stake in Crystal Palace in order to have a majority position at another Premier League club.

Can Botafogo justify the amount of money Textor has invested in this team? The answers are not clear. But for now, that’s of little concern to most supporters. You don't have to go back far to remember dark days in the second division. They are now champions of South America. Let them party like it's 1959.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42703905/us-owner-textor-helps-botafogo-historic-south-american-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos