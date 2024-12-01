The sale of British tech jewel Arm was a big mistake, says Nick Train.





Stay informed with free updates

Sign up to myFT Digest, a UK company, and get it delivered straight to your inbox.

Nick Train, one of Britain's most prominent fund managers, has branded the sale of British chip designer Arm a mistake that could potentially discourage other technology companies from listing in London.

The fund manager said Arm would now be a top five company on the London Stock Exchange if it had been listed in the UK rather than sold to Japanese investment group SoftBank.

[Selling] Arm in 2016 was objectively a mistake, he told the Financial Times. It's hard to blame people, but SoftBank acquired Arm for $24 billion. It is currently listed on Nasdaq and is valued at $110 billion. So that's a big mistake.

I think tech entrepreneurs have seen these institutions. [shareholders] “We were trying to sell and maybe that was a disincentive,” said Train, who does not own shares in Arm.

Train's comments come as London continues to grapple with companies leaving the London market for New York to access a deeper pool of investors. British policymakers are trying to make London a more attractive place for technology companies through listings and regulatory reforms.

Some content could not be loaded. Check your Internet connection or browser settings.

Train co-founded Lindsell Train, a 16 billion investment company, in 2000 and runs the Lindsell Train UK Equity Fund and Finsbury Growth and Income Trust. He supports a small number of UK businesses, ranging from 20 to 35, over a long period of time.

But Train believes online property group Rightmoves' recent rejection of a takeover approach could be a sign that it has learned its lessons from Arm's early sale.

REA, the Australian property platform controlled by Rupert Murdochs News Corp, made three offers in September, but the Rightmoves board rejected the approach, which would have valued the business at $6.1 billion.

Even though the bid at the time was 30% higher than the Rightmoves price, no agencies, including us, were interested, Train said. We think this company could double, triple or quadruple in the next few years, so why would we pass up that opportunity?

Just because it has secured a Rightmove-level digital platform business doesn't mean it's selling it cheap.

In contrast, other holdings in Trains' portfolio, such as investment site Hargreaves Lansdown, have succumbed to takeovers. The reality is, he said, there has not been a single day since the bid was confirmed that the stock price has exceeded the bid price.

A consortium of private equity firms including CVC Capital Partners acquired the company in August for $11.40 per share, valuing Hargreaves Lansdown at $5.4 billion. Whatever I think about it, I have to objectively accept that it is an indicator of value, he added.

Football club Manchester United also came into the spotlight last year when billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 25% stake from the Glazer family. Train used this as an opportunity to sell a quarter of his portfolio investments at the highest valuation ever recorded in a football club.

We were in a position to continue working with the Glazers, leaving 75% of the shares non-tenderable…We anticipate that one day a single company will own 100% of Manchester United. But who knows when?

Train admits his portfolio has suffered periods of underperformance, which has been disappointing for clients.

UK equity funds achieved a total return of 4.6% last year, while the FTSE All Share Index recorded 7.9%. Over the long term, the fund has returned an average of 9.3% per year since launch, compared to the benchmark's 5.9%.

“I have had shocking returns from three luxury or premium product companies: Burberry, Diageo, and to a lesser extent…Fever-Tree,” he lamented.

Train has increased its stake in digital-focused companies over the past year to boost performance. We have more than 50% of our portfolio of businesses related to technology… we can grow a little more, he said.

One of Trains' biggest investments is in Newcastle-based software company Sage.

What could entice a tech company to list on the London market? It would be helpful if Sage, the leading British software company, did really well over the next five years and people could believe that British tech companies could achieve Nasdaq-type ratings.

One of Trains' biggest success stories is consumer goods group Unilever, which has outperformed the Nasdaq exchange by total return since 2000, he said. Train has backed the stock since 2006.

The FT announced last month that Unilever plans to discontinue its ice cream business.

Train warned not to shut down other parts of the business. I would say we have to be careful. [about] Because forcing Unilever to break itself up would create diseconomies of scale in a business that has objectively performed quite well for decades.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f53e37ee-7b0e-4f02-8657-8e8eb77c32dd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos