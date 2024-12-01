British Championships 2024: Judd Trump holds a narrow lead over Barry Hawkins after the first final at the York Barbican.





Judd Trump won three of the last four frames of the first session to secure a 5-3 lead in the UK Championship final against Barry Hawkins.

Hawkins could be forgiven for feeling exhausted after a late-night semifinal, but he matched Trump in the early exchanges as the opening four frames were shared.

But Hawkins was on the back foot after the interval as Trump took the lead for three consecutive frames.

Hawkins survived the race for 10th place with a stunning break in the final frame of the session.

Trump said he wanted to get off to a fast start ahead of his semifinal match against Kyren Wilson. Although he didn't perform as well as expected, losing the first two frames against Wilson, he got off to a fast start to the final.

He knocked in a stunning opening red and made a break of 73 to draw first blood.

After taking the opening frame in impressive fashion, it was surprising to see Trump miss the blue to right center.

That gave Hawkins a chance to score and he hit two fine reds in his contribution of a nerve-calming 116 to dispel any fears of fatigue.

Hear the Roar – Hawkins reaches British final with century break.

There was a false start in the third and both agreed to lag again. Trump made an adventurous break of 29 before running for the balk, and the point worked in his favor as the table became extremely messy.

Trump made a safety to create a second chance, then chose a break of 34 to restore the lead.

The final came to life with a dramatic fourth frame. Trump was a hot favorite to take it after making 69, but the cluster split did not go as planned and gave Hawkins a lifeline.

Trump's failure to land one of the red safes came back to bite him as Hawkins came in and picked a brilliant break of 70 to snatch the fourth safe and draw level at the interval.

Trump left the field during the break and appeared at the practice table, looking extremely frustrated.

He came back and knocked in a nice opening red and went back into the lead, although he failed to kill the fifth frame in one visit.

Trump opened daylight on the sixth hole, but his 10th century of the tournament came only after Hawkins missed the green.

'Greatly crafted' – Trump achieves breakthrough of the century against Hawkins in British Championship final

Trump's offensive continued in the 7th inning, but was stopped by Hawkins for 3 consecutive frames.

Hawkins looked set to take the seventh, but missed a second red and Trump pocketed to open a three-frame lead.

Trump looked like he could build a four-frame advantage heading into the evening, but his break ended at 51.

A battle of safety ensued before Hawkins knocked in a stunning long red and he solved a difficult puzzle to score 81 and reduce the gap to two by the evening.

Hawkins holds one last meeting to keep hope alive for Trump.

