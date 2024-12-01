Mexican authorities have dispersed two caravans of migrants heading toward the United States, activists say.





TAPACHULA, Mexico — Mexican immigration authorities have dispersed two small caravans of migrants heading toward the U.S. border, activists said Saturday.

Some migrants were bused to cities in southern Mexico and others were offered transit papers.

The move comes a week after US President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican goods unless the country did more to stem the flow of migrants to the US border.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had agreed to end unauthorized immigration across the border into the United States. Sheinbaum wrote on his social media accounts the same day that migrants and caravans are taken care of before they reach the border.

Migrant rights activist Luis Garca Villagrín said the separation of the two caravans appeared to be part of a deal between the president of Mexico and the president of the United States.

The first of the caravans left from Tapachula, in southern Mexico, near the border with Guatemala, on November 5, the day Trump was elected. At its peak, it had around 2,500 people. In nearly four weeks of walking, he covered approximately 430 kilometers to Tehuantepec, in the state of Oaxaca.

In Tehuantepec, Mexican immigration officials offered weary migrants free bus rides to other cities in southern or central Mexico.

They took some of us to Acapulco, others to Morelia and others from our group to Oaxaca, said Brbara Rodrguez, an opposition supporter who left her native Venezuela after disputed early presidential elections. of this year.

Rodrguez said on the phone that she then took a bus to Mexico City herself.

In a statement on Saturday, the National Immigration Institute said the migrants had voluntarily accepted bus rides to various areas where there was medical assistance and where their migration status would be examined, and said that after accepted (the journeys), they declared that they no longer wanted to face the risks on their way.

The second caravan of around 1,500 migrants left on November 20 and traveled around 225 kilometers to the town of Tonala, in Chiapas state. There, authorities have offered a sort of transit visa that allows travel through Mexico for 20 days.

Sheinbaum said she was confident that a tariff war with the United States could be avoided. But his statement the day after his phone call with Trump did not specify who proposed what.

Aside from the first, much larger caravans in 2018 and 2019, which received buses to travel part of the way north, no caravan has ever reached the U.S. border on foot or hitchhike consistently, although some individual members have achieved this.

For years, migrant caravans have often been blocked, harassed or prevented from hitchhiking by Mexican police and immigration officials. They were also frequently rounded up or returned to areas near the Guatemalan border.

