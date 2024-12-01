British Championships 2024: Barry Hawkins beats Mark Allen to reach maiden final at York in early morning epic





Barry Hawkins secured his place in the UK Championship final with a 6-5 win over Mark Allen after a tense early morning match at the Barbican.

The 45-year-old advanced to his first UK Championship final by taking four of the last five frames from a 4-2 deficit to finally emerge victorious after a 43-minute decision, with the match ending at 00:58 UK time. Yes.

With Sunday's final kicking off at 13:00, he will have less than 12 hours to recover from an exhausting night.

Hawkins maintained a 40-point lead and saw the opener under control until Allen missed a red while back in contention. A lengthy safety battle that followed before a marathon frame that lasted 55 minutes was resolved when Hawkins pounced after Allen narrowly missed a decisive Brown.

This set the tone for a long night at the Barbican where tactical nous was crucial.

The second frame led to another color war, with brown once again playing a decisive role. This time, Allen used a quality pot and made no mistakes to get on the scoreboard.

The pattern of unexpected misses continued in frame 3 as Allen, holding a 47-point lead, was left to rue a missed red. Hawkins ultimately won by leveraging a strong safety game.

Still licking his wounds from his previous mistake, Allen carefully put together 50 breaks, averaging nearly 40 seconds on each shot, before allowing Hawkins to go back in. But the Englishman missed the yellow cut, allowing Allen to sweep. Match colors and levels 2-2 at intervals.

Allen, seeking his 12th ranking title, shot a break of 64 to lead the tournament for the first time.

'wow!' – Allen sank a delicate long red to take a two-frame lead in the semifinals.

Nonetheless, he sealed the frame with a captivating pot at the final red as the match clocked past three hours.

Determined to add more pace to the game, Hawkins began to find form with a frame-winning break of 57 within 15 minutes, followed by 84 to make it 4-4.

But normal service resumed and with little happening in frame nine, a tired-looking Allen appeared to give his opponent a re-rack despite breaking the deadlock on a balk. His subsequent 40-stroke break and 5-4 lead made the gesture even more puzzling.

The match always seemed destined to come down to a decider and Hawkins duly delivered, setting up a dramatic midnight climax with a clinical century on 114.

'Oh my God, Allen played some amazing snooker in the decider as the clock struck midnight.

The decider proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for both players, with moments of genius and misfortune.

With the frame tied at 44-44, the opportunity presented itself to Hawkins and he held his nerve, potting a superb long red and sweeping the colors to complete a memorable win.

Hawkins surprised world No. 2 Trump in Germany in August 2023 and is expected to deliver another upset on Sunday.

