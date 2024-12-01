Snow forecast as we head into a chilly week with the Met Office predicting frost of -7C





The Met Office has warned Britons that more snow is expected next week as temperatures drop below freezing in some areas.

After a relatively mild weekend with highs of 16 degrees Celsius in the south-west, temperatures in rural Scotland are expected to drop as low as -7 degrees on Monday night.

Forecasters warned that, along with chilly temperatures, some could expect showers and snow over the next few days.

Tuesday will start with widespread frost and potentially patchy fog, the Met Office said in its outlook for next week. The rain will spread eastwards later in the day or into Wednesday night, with snow initially likely mainly in the highlands of Scotland and northern England.

Milder weather will continue on Sunday, with wet and windy conditions for parts of the UK, including Wales and north-west England.

Temperatures are expected to plummet Tuesday morning (Korea Meteorological Administration)

Cold weather is expected to arrive starting Monday, spokeswoman Becky Mitchell said.

Temperatures will be slightly below average starting next week. It will rain heavily on Monday and there will be a northwest wind. Rain will gradually fall from the west on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be chilly in the mid-single digits for the time being. Frost will develop overnight, especially on Monday night.

Temperatures in rural Scotland on Monday could fall as low as -7 degrees overnight. It looks like it will be the coldest night this week. After that, temperatures will likely be average from mid-week, with occasional rain or dry patches.

Widespread rain is expected across most of the UK on Tuesday night (Method Office).

The rest of the week looks set to remain unsettled, particularly in northern and western England.

The plummeting temperatures come after weeks of disruption across the UK due to severe weather.

The Met Office issued a weather warning for rain in parts of England as Storm Conall arrived earlier this week, and many people were told to prepare for flooding, power outages and travel disruptions.

This comes just days after Storm Bert caused major damage to several parts of the UK.

Hundreds of homes were flooded, roads turned into rivers, and winds of more than 80 mph were recorded across the country.

Communities in England and Wales have begun massive clean-ups following widespread flooding, with some residents in affected areas saying they do not believe the rubble will be cleared by Christmas.

