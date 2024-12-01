After attacks in Syria, Iran blames the United States and Israel





Iran is working to support its ally in Syria. The Assad regime is a key friend of Tehran and Syria serves as a conduit for Iranian arms trafficking to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Since last Wednesday, Assad has suffered major setbacks. Syrian opposition groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) invaded Aleppo and defeated its forces. Some fear that the Syrian regime is in danger.

“The new movements of Takfiri terrorist groups are part of the conspiracy of the United States and the illegitimate Zionist regime,” Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, said in a message on his X account on Friday.

“After defeating the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Axis of Resistance will support the Syrian government and people against the new conspiracy, as in the past. »

Syria's neighbors should be “vigilant and not fall into their trap,” he wrote, apparently in a warning to Turkey. Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend a military exercise of the IRGC ground forces in the Aras region, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA /HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Qalibaf piloted a plane to Lebanon during the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, demonstrating the extent to which he is willing to put himself in harm's way to support Iran's “Axis of Resistance.”

On November 28 and 29, Iran did not talk much about the conflict in Syria. He waited to see what might happen. Tehran, however, became aware on November 29 of the danger weighing on its ally and began to shift the blame.

The first inkling that something was wrong came on November 29, when the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran's official news agency, said: “Media reported that the dormitories of the University of Aleppo had been bombed by terrorists, which led to the bombing of the dormitories of the University of Aleppo. death of four civilians, including two students.

Meanwhile, as Syrian regime forces withdrew from Aleppo without firing a single shot, they sought to create a defensive line near the town of Hama. The Syrian regime cannot afford to lose Hama on the road to Homs and Damascus.

This could lead to a domino effect of exponential collapse. Thus, Iranian media reported on November 30 that Hama had not fallen.

Stay informed with the latest news!

Subscribe to the Jerusalem Post newsletter

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that he would visit Syria as part of the first leg of a regional tour “that will also take him to several other countries”, IRNA reported. He was supposed to leave Saturday evening.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been in Moscow for several days. He has been virtually absent since HTS launched the attack on Aleppo on November 27. Assad has not appeared in public but has made several phone calls to shore up his support.

Araghchi also goes to Türkiye. Turkey supports the SNA, a group of former Syrian rebel groups, but has not yet given it orders to attack the Assad regime.

Israel and the United States accused

Araghchi also warned that the HTS advance is part of a “broader plan by the Israeli regime and the United States to destabilize the West Asian region,” IRNA reported. He made the comments during a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“Araghchi and Lavrov reaffirmed their respective countries' strong support for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, stressing the importance of supporting the Syrian government and army in their fight against terrorism,” reported IRNA.

Iran wants to coordinate with Russia and Turkey to confront the escalation in Syria. These countries are part of what is known as the Astana process, designed to end Syria's civil war.

“Araghchi reminded the international community of its responsibility in fighting terrorism, warning that recent terrorist activities in Syria are part of a plot by the Israeli regime and the United States to undermine regional security,” IRNA reported .

Iran is clearly trying to shift the blame for events in Syria onto the United States and Israel.

The White House issued a statement on November 30 saying: “The United States had nothing to do with this offensive, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization. The United States, with its partners and allies, calls for de-escalation, protection of civilians and minority groups, and a serious and credible political process that can end this civil war once and for all through a political settlement in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. We will also continue to fully defend and protect U.S. personnel and U.S. military positions, which remain critical to ensuring that ISIS can never re-emerge in Syria. »

Israel is closely monitoring developments in Syria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-831434 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos