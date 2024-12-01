Arctic explosion continues to batter northern U.S., disrupting travel after Thanksgiving





An Arctic blast brought snow, frost and dangerously cold winds to the Northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, creating very difficult, if not impossible, travel conditions on one of the busiest days of the year, as millions return home after Thanksgiving. destinations.

About 7 million people are under winter warnings in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, with some warnings expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

A National Weather Service advisory warned Sunday that travel-impeding bands of snow and lake-effect showers had developed downwind of the Great Lakes in northeastern Ohio, the far northwest of Pennsylvania and western New York and parts of northwestern New York.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in several counties on Friday, including Erie, Oswego and Allegany. Lake-effect snow will continue to fall in western and northern New York through Monday, where residents can expect 1 to 4 inches per hour, according to Hochul's office.

Hochul warned New Yorkers to avoid unnecessary travel. More than 100 National Guard troops have been deployed to Western New York to support local communities, she said in a statement.

A couple navigates their way through lake-effect snow in Hamburg, New York, on Saturday. John Normile/Getty Images

Interstate 90 in Western New York reopened to passenger vehicles Saturday afternoon after closing Friday, Hochul said, adding that commercial trucks were still prohibited in both directions along the longest stretch. farther west of the highway, from Exit 46. An additional 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible in Western New York, with the heaviest accumulations affecting Chautauqua counties and of south-central Erie.

The highest accumulations are expected east of Lake Ontario, where some isolated areas could receive up to 60 inches of lake-effect snow by the start of the week around the Watertown, TN area. New York State, the NWS said. The Tug Hill Plateau will be particularly hard hit, with an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow expected through Tuesday morning.

In the Buffalo Niagara Falls metro area, Orchard Park could receive 8 to 20 inches of snow before Tuesday morning. The weather service office in Cheektowaga, New York, which covers Buffalo, said Saturday that bands of lake-effect snow would be active in cities south of Buffalo overnight, with 2 feet of snow and extremely dangerous travel possible.

Lake-effect snow is expected to begin affecting central New York and parts of the Mohawk Valley region Sunday through Monday, according to Hochul's office. Snow accumulations could reach 10 inches in central New York, while the Mohawk Valley region could reach 5 inches.

Erie, Pennsylvania, recorded 30 inches of snow, the most so far, according to the agency. Federal forecasters said up to 6 feet of snow could cover the ground in northern Erie County by Tuesday. An additional 10 to 20 inches of snow can be expected in the city.

Drivers move slowly on a snow-covered Grandview Boulevard in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Friday. AJ Rao/Erie Times-News via USA Today Network

The Cleveland Weather Service office said Saturday that more than a foot of lake-effect snow was possible in parts of the region starting at noon Sunday and continuing through 7 a.m. Tuesday, affecting travel between Cleveland and Buffalo.

An additional 2 to 10 inches of snow will be possible through Monday, affecting cities like Traverse City, Marquette and Ironwood in Michigan and Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

Parts of eastern Kentucky and West Virginia remained under a winter weather warning Sunday morning as scattered snow showers persisted, according to the weather service. Charleston and Jackson, Kentucky, were included in these alerts throughout the afternoon, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow possible.

Frost warnings are in effect for about 2 million people through Sunday evening in parts of southeast Georgia and northern Florida, including Lake City and Gainesville, Fla., where overnight lows will plunge into upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures from the Northern Plains to the Midwest and East Coast will remain 10 to 20 degrees below average Sunday afternoon. In the Dakota, highs will reach single digits, while in the Midwest they will remain in the 20s and 30s. In the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, highs will range from the 30s to 40s .

Temperatures in the central and eastern United States will generally remain at or below freezing throughout the week.

Ground crew members clear snow from yard lines at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Nov. 21. Scott Galvin / Imagn Images

Earlier in November, the Transportation Security Administration predicted that Sunday would be one of the three busiest travel days of the year.

More than 17 million people were under winter warnings from the National Weather Service on Saturday, 3.6 million under lake effect snow warnings, 4.5 million under freeze warnings, 8.5 million under winter weather advisories and 1 million under frost warning.

The weather service says lake-effect snow occurs when a cold air mass moves southward from Canada and beyond over the relatively warm Great Lakes, quickly carrying some of the water from the lake in the atmosphere, forming fertile clouds and generating snow at a rate of 2 to 3 inches or more every hour.

Its effects are expected to ease early this week, but forecasters have warned that colder air is still moving south, with a mass of Arctic air escaping south from Canada.

