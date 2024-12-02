



Plaid Cymru is leading in the latest Senedd voting intention poll for the first time since 2019, with Welsh Labor tied with Reform UK.

The latest Barn Cymru poll, conducted by YouGov for ITV Wales and Cardiff University's Center for Governance in Wales, shows Plaid Cymru leading by just one point with 24% of the vote. Welsh Labor and Reform UK both won 23% of the vote; Welsh Labor and Reform UK both won 23% of the vote. The Conservatives lag behind at 19%.

Dr Jac Larner, of the Welsh Governance Center, described the poll as unprecedented, the first since the UK general election and Eluned Morgan's election as First Minister.

“We are essentially in a three-way tie on current voting intentions between Plaid Cymru, Labor and Reform UK, with the Conservatives in fourth place – which is unprecedented in a Senedd poll in Wales.

“This is the first YouGov poll since 2019 to show Plaid Cymru ahead in Senedd voting intentions, albeit within the margin of error. Ahead of the general election in July, we have seen a trend in opinion polls switching between support for Labor and Plaid Cymru. We have observed this increasing , with 24% of Labor voters saying they will vote for Plaid Cymru in a devolution election.”

Senedd voting intention

Plaid Cymru 24% (+1)

Labor cost 23% (-4)

UK Reform 23% (+5)

Conservative 19% (+1)

Green 6% (+1)

Liberal Democratic Party 5% (-1)

Others 1%(-2)

It has been a tumultuous year for Welsh Labor, who takes on his third chancellorship in 2024 following Vaughan Gething's resignation last summer. The party is also under pressure over its UK actions to scrap winter fuel allowances for older people and change inheritance tax thresholds for farmers. With about 18 months left until the next Senedd election in May 2026, the poll shows Reform Britain has hit its highest ever ranking for the Brexit Party, with Labor down four points.

Dr. Larner says: “It is tempting to interpret this as a direct shift in supporters between Labor and Reform, but it is important to note that this poll is not able to examine the switching of individual supporters. Instead, the majority of support for Reform is similar to that of former Conservative voters. The poll also found that 17% of Conservative voters said they would vote for reform in 2024, while 6% of Labor voters will now face a strategic choice: maintain Conservative support in Wales or former Labor voters. To turn and pick I try my best.”

“With the Conservatives on 19% of the vote (perhaps not as bad as they feared) there is little room for smaller parties and, depending on the geographical distribution of the vote, it may be difficult for them to secure any representation in the next Senedd. This suggests that there will be a struggle, and if the results of the 2026 election are close to this poll, cooperation between political parties is needed to form a government.

“Finally, while the key results are dramatic, it is important to remember that this is of course just one poll and that we are asking people to consider how they would vote using an electoral system they are unfamiliar with in constituencies that do not yet exist. Voting intentions are likely to fluctuate significantly over the next 18 months.”

The latest Barn Cymru opinion poll will not be a comfortable read for the Prime Minister just six months after the election. Credit: PA Images

Barn Cymru polls usually capture Westminster voting intentions along with the Senedd, but YouGov was unable to provide data this time as it continues to review the process following the July general election. But they could ask how people rate the UK government's performance so far.

In general, do you think the British government is doing a good or a bad job?

Good 15%

Neither good nor bad 25%

Bad 54%

6% don't know

When it comes to the UK government's management of the economy, 15% think it is doing a good job, while 58% say it is poor. When it comes to dealing with crime, 15% thought the government was doing a good job, 51% said they were not doing a good job, while only 11% thought the government was doing a good job supporting businesses, and 51% did not.

There have been protests at Westminster and the Welsh Labor Party conference in recent weeks against changes to inheritance tax on agricultural land announced by Prime Minister Rachel Reeves in her October 30 Budget. A total of 64% of respondents thought the issue had not been handled properly, while 15% thought the government had handled the issue well.

Dr. Larner said: “When looking at perceptions of the UK government's performance on a variety of key indicators such as the economy, tackling crime and supporting business, respondents were broadly negative across all categories, with majorities saying the UK government is doing a bad job. In relation to the government's stance, the farm “Perceptions of the handling of inheritance tax changes were particularly negative, with many voters saying Labor 2024 voters had handled them poorly.”

But while the general reaction to the UK government has been negative, Dr Larner said there were some positives.

“Although there is little numerically good news for Keir Starmer, the general perception of the UK government's performance is still much better than the previous Conservative government. The most recent Welsh election study, conducted in July, found that 74% of respondents said they liked the Conservatives' job. A poll found that 54% of the Labor government thought it was not running the country properly.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: This poll marks a historic turning point for Wales. People are recognizing that Plaid Cymru, under the leadership of Rhun ap Iorwerth, is a clear alternative to Labor and offers a unique program of positive change to improve lives. If these figures are repeated at the election, Plaid Cymru will become the largest party in the Senedd. For the first time. Meanwhile, Labor's support is collapsing and its failures are being revealed.

Promises to deliver partnership between the Labor governments in England and Wales ring hollow. Pensioners are losing their winter fuel allowance. Record-high NHS waiting lists remain unresolved. There is no clear plan to improve the education system, no strategy to grow the economy or create good-paying jobs, and the public transportation system continues to disconnect communities. As Labor continues to fail our communities, Plaid Cymru can lead the way. We have a fresh and positive Made in Wales agenda for government. Only Plaid Cymru offers Wales the opportunity to unite behind a hopeful, forward-looking vision. Plaid Cymru has momentum. Rhun ap Iorwerth provides the new leadership the people crave. We will fix the NHS, give young people the tools to succeed, rebuild the economy and demand fairness from Westminster. Wales deserves better.

Commenting on the latest opinion poll, Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf said:

“There is essentially already a three-way row between Reform, Labor and Plaid Cymru, with Reform four points ahead of the hapless Conservatives.” All this and our campaign infrastructure has barely had time to make an impact yet. We now have branches open in every Welsh constituency. “The people of Wales are ready for real change and that is what reform will bring.

Barn Cymru survey conducted by YouGov for ITV Wales and Cardiff University. Total sample size: 1,121 adults. November 25-29.

