US ends strategic partnership with Georgia as mass protests continue





The United States has suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia, condemning the ruling party for making the country “more vulnerable” to Russia, as protests rage against the government which appears to be moving away from the Union European and NATO.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said last week that Tbilisi was suspending negotiations on the country's candidacy for the European Union for four years.

The move sparked massive protests in Georgia, following large-scale demonstrations earlier this fall following the results of the country's parliamentary elections that gave the Moscow-leaning Georgian Dream party 54 percent of the vote.

Opposition groups accuse Russia of meddling in the election, which the Kremlin has denied. The European Parliament said on Thursday that “significant irregularities” in the elections meant they were “neither free nor fair” and should be “rerun within a year”.

Protesters in Tbilisi, Georgia, November 30, 2024.

“The bad guys in our country have turned the European Parliament into a weapon of blackmail against Georgia, which is a great shame for the European Union,” Kobakhidze said.

The former Soviet republic is located on the Black Sea, south of Russian territory. Moscow has recognized the independence of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia, and Georgia has described the territory as “occupied” by Russia.

Georgia applied to become a member of the European Union in April 2022 and was granted candidate status at the end of 2023.

Pawel Herczynski, the EU ambassador to Georgia, said in late October that EU leaders had “stopped Georgia's accession process” due to the Georgian government's actions, adding: “It remains in suspense as Georgia continues to move away. of the EU, our values ​​and our principles.”

“By suspending Georgia's EU accession process, Georgian Dream has rejected the opportunity for closer ties with Europe and made Georgia more vulnerable to the Kremlin,” the spokesperson said on Saturday of the American department, Matthew Miller, in a press release.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Friday that the Georgian Dream “aims to take control of the country through lies and intimidation, and to align Georgia with Russia rather than the European Union.”

Salome Zurabichvili, a pro-Western Georgian president opposed to the ruling Georgian Dream party, said the current parliament was “illegitimate” and vowed to stay in office after her term ends in the coming weeks.

Kobakhidze said on Sunday that the president is expected to leave office at the end of her term this month and that the US suspension of its strategic partnership with Tbilisi was a “temporary event” and would be discussed with the new US administration in January, according to Reuters. . President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.

Protesters demonstrated across Georgia for several consecutive nights, with police using tear gas and water cannons against those who took to the streets.

In comments on Sunday, the government said “a fire broke out in several rooms of the Parliament building” and that protesters attempted to break into a parliamentary courtyard.

“If the participants of the rally ignore the instructions of the law enforcement agencies and continue to act against the law, continue to damage the Parliament building, set fires and carry out other violent actions, the Ministry of Interior will be forced to resort to all special means defined by law and disrupt the gathering,” added the ministry.

“The United States condemns the excessive use of force by police against Georgians who seek to exercise their rights to assembly and expression, including their freedom to peacefully protest,” Miller said. “We call on all parties to ensure that the protests remain peaceful.”

The United States and Georgia first met at a meeting of the Strategic Partnership Commission in 2009. It is designed to connect Washington and Tbilisi on issues related to democracy, human rights and the fight against corruption.

“We reiterate our call to the Georgian government to return to its Euro-Atlantic path, transparently investigate all irregularities in the parliamentary elections and repeal the undemocratic laws that limit freedoms of assembly and expression,” said Miller.

