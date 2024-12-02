Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns due to problems in the United States





Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis NV, speaks to the media at the Stellantis automobile factory in Sochaux, France, Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Nathan Lainé | Bloomberg | Getty Images

DETROIT Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares unexpectedly resigned from the automaker amid “increasingly different views” between management and the board, the company announced Sunday.

The world's fourth-largest automaker said Sunday its board had accepted Tavares' resignation. His departure is effective immediately.

Jeep maker Stellantis said its process to appoint a new CEO was “well advanced” and that it expected to conclude the search in the first half of next year. Until then, the company announced it would establish a new interim executive committee led by Chairman John Elkann.

“The success of Stellantis since its creation has been based on perfect alignment between the key shareholders, the Board of Directors and the CEO. However, in recent weeks, different points of view have emerged which have led the Board of Directors and the CEO to make today's decision,” Henri said. de Castries, senior independent director of Stellantis, said in a statement.

A Stellantis spokesperson declined to release any additional information regarding the resignation.

Tavares' resignation comes less than two months after the company announced he would retire at the end of his contract in early 2026. At the time, Stellantis said it planned to name a replacement by the fourth quarter of next year.

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

Stellantis stock in 2024

Tavares has led Stellantis since its creation through a 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, where he was chairman of the board since 2014.

The longtime auto veteran, a wunderkind of former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn, has been widely praised in recent years for leading the merger and turning Stellantis into one of the world's most profitable automakers.

But this year, the company's financial results fell well short of expectations due to poor management of the U.S. market, its main cash generator, with a lack of investment in new or updated products, pricing historically high and extreme cost-cutting measures.

The group, which also owns brands such as Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler and Peugeot, lowered its annual targets in September, a month before the automaker announced a 27% drop in net sales in the third quarter. quarter.

Sales of Stellantis have also struggled this year. Most recently, the company reported a roughly 20% year-over-year decline in vehicles sold globally during the third quarter. That included extending a yearlong free fall in the United States despite Tavares' attempts to correct what he called “arrogant” mistakes.

The company's U.S.-traded shares are down about 43% in 2024.

Tavares has made cost cutting a key mission for Stellantis, including self-reported reductions of 8.4 billion euros ($9 billion) resulting from the merger.

Savings measures have included overhauling the company's supply chain and operations, as well as reducing headcount in the United States and increasing work in lower-cost countries such as Brazil and Mexico.

Several current and former Stellantis executives, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the potential fallout, have previously described the CNBC cuts as exhausting, to the point of being excessive, and leading to problems in the United States.

Tavares rejected the assertion that the company's massive cost-cutting efforts had created problems.

“When you don't get your results for whatever reason…you might want to choose a scapegoat. Budget cuts are easy. That's a mistake,” Tavares said in July.

Stellantis reduced its workforce by 15.5%, or about 47,500 employees, between December 2019 and the end of 2023, according to public documents. Additional job cuts this year, involving thousands of factory workers in the United States and Italy, have angered unions in both countries.

The United Auto Workers union has been calling for Tavares' departure for several months as its members face layoffs and production cuts. Stellantis' U.S. dealer network also came out against Tavares due to inflated inventory and a lack of financial support from the company to sell vehicles.

