Taiwanese president arrives in Hawaii for two-day stop in the United States as part of his South Pacific visit





HONOLULU (AP) Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te arrived in Hawaii on Saturday to begin a two-day transit through the United States as part of a trip to the South Pacific, his first since taking office.

The stopover in Hawaii and the one planned in the territory of Guam sparked strong criticism from Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and opposes official exchanges between this autonomous democracy and the United States, the most major financial backer and military supplier of the island.

No senior U.S. or Hawaii state officials greeted Lai at the Honolulu hotel where supporters cheered in Mandarin, some waving Taiwanese flags. He visited Hawaii's premier museum of natural history and Native Hawaiian culture, the Bishop Museum. Later, he was scheduled to attend a banquet with supporters.

Lai is on a week-long trip to visit the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, three diplomatic allies of this self-governing Pacific island. Although Taiwan maintains close contact with dozens of other countries, it has only 12 formal diplomatic allies.

Bishop Museum CEO Dee Jay Mailer presented Lai with a red lei hulu, or feather garland, made by master feather maker Kawika Lum-Nelmida. Lai gave Mailer a headdress made by the indigenous Paiwan people of Taiwan, as well as decorative neck and shoulder pieces made by the indigenous Atayal people, also of Taiwan.

Lai's visit shows that Taiwan and the United States have very strong relations, said Arthur Chen, president of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce of North America. He flew to Hawaii from his home near Dallas to welcome the president to the United States.

Chen said he understood the United States had its own foreign policy, but he said Lai should be treated like a head of state during his stay.

Taiwan and the United States share common values ​​such as belief in democracy and human rights, Chen said. So we should help each other, he said.

Lai made no public remarks during his initial engagements in Hawaii, but spoke before his departure from Taiwan.

I want to use the values ​​of democracy, peace and prosperity to continue to expand our cooperation with our allies, deepen our partnership and enable the world to view Taiwan not only as a model of democracy, but also as a vital power in promoting world peace. and stability and prosperous development, he said at Taoyuan International Airport.

It is not yet clear whether Lai will meet members of the new US administration during his transit.

President-elect Donald Trump said in a July interview with Bloomberg that Taiwan should pay for its defense. The island has purchased billions of dollars of defense weapons from the United States.

Trump did not answer whether he would defend the island against Chinese military action. On Friday, the US State Department announced it had approved the sale of $385 million in spare parts and equipment for a fleet of F-16s, as well as support for a tactical communications system to Taiwan.

Even though the United States is required to help the island defend itself under the Taiwan Relations Act, it maintains a position of strategic ambiguity about whether it would ever get involved if Taiwan were to be invaded by the China.

A second Trump administration is expected to test U.S.-China relations even more than the Republican first term, when the U.S. imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in goods Chinese.

Taiwan is one of the main sources of tension in bilateral relations.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it strongly condemned US support for Lai's visit and had filed a complaint with the United States. He also condemned Friday's arms sale, which he said seriously violated China's sovereignty, security and interests.

China will closely monitor the development of the situation and take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the statement.

When former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States last year as part of a transit to Latin America, it sparked strong opposition from China. Tsai then met with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Tsai visited Hawaii in 2019.

China's military also launched drills around Taiwan last year as a stark warning against what it called collusion between separatists and foreign forces days after Lai, then Taiwan's vice president, be arrested in the United States.

China also strongly opposes visits by prominent U.S. politicians to the island, as it views any official contact with foreign governments and with Taiwan as an attack on its claims to sovereignty over Taiwan. Washington transferred its official recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

___

Wu reported from Bangkok.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/taiwan-us-china-lai-ching-te-hawaii-guam-21442df9a4d2f41827764f67d5701e07 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos