



The Home Office has acknowledged that many people with the right to live and work in the UK do not have access to an eVisa and cannot provide evidence that they are permitted to remain in the UK.

Human rights activists say eVisa access issues could lead to a scandal involving hundreds of thousands of people. Those affected may live in the UK but cannot prove their right to work or rent a home.

At the end of this month, the Home Office will move to a digital immigration system, and most physical documents proving the right to remain in the UK, such as biometric residence permits, will expire.

The Guardian has found that some particularly large groups of immigrants are unable to receive eVisas, despite having the right to apply for and receive one.

Hundreds of thousands of people are on particularly harsh Home Office visas, known as the 10-year route, which require them to pay large sums of money to renew.

Many of the people on that path are low-income people of color. People in that group face a delay of around a year each time they renew their visas, and are granted 3C leave to work or rent property while they wait.

However, many people who applied for an eVisa while waiting for their visa renewal have hit a wall when applying online. One screen says I have an eVisa, but I get an error message when I try to open it. Content: You cannot provide evidence of your identity. This may be because your status is not yet ready for viewing by this service.

The Home Office responded by saying there are other ways to provide evidence when people's eVisa doesn't work. However, some people struggling to access eVisa have been told by the Guardian that some employers and estate agents are reluctant to accept other evidence, making it difficult for them to find work or a place to live.

Nick Beales, campaign director at the Refugee and Migrant Forum in Essex and London, said problems with eVisas could lead to a Windrush-style scandal.

He said: Last June the High Court ruled that the Government's failure to provide digital identity proof for 3C holidays was unlawful. But the new government refused to implement this ruling, suggesting that, like its predecessor, it had learned nothing from the Windrush scandal and was committed to preserving the hostile environment.

With the visa system going digital in a month, it is important that everyone with immigration status has immediate access to an eVisa. Otherwise, it is certain that in 2025 tens of thousands of people on 3C leave will be unfairly suspended from their jobs, stripped of their disability benefits and denied other basic services.

Home Office sources told the Guardian that because the digital visa system was developed gradually, some people who applied before digital record status was created did not receive digital 3C leave.

The department argues that having a digital-only immigration status will make the situation safer, but many people claim they do not have access to an eVisa.

Others who acquire it may not be able to access their digital accounts online due to lack of internet access or technical glitches in the system. eVisa is updated online and there is no QR code to download.

A Home Office spokesperson said: Every individual's rights can still be verified for those who are unable to check their immigration status online through a range of channels to check their eligibility for employment, study and other benefits. As we move to a digital system, more and more 3C leave recipients will be able to verify and prove their immigration status online.

