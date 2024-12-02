US President Joe Biden pardons son Hunter despite pledge not to do so | Political news





US President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter for gun and tax convictions, although he had previously pledged not to use his presidential authority to grant him clemency.

Biden said Sunday that his son was singled out, selectively and unfairly prosecuted because of his last name.

Efforts have been made to break Hunter, who has been sober for five and a half years, even in the face of relentless attacks and selective prosecutions, Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

By trying to break Hunter, they tried to break me and there is no reason to believe it will stop there. Enough is enough.

Explaining his decision, Biden said that throughout his career he had followed the principle of telling the truth to the public, believing that Americans were impartial.

Here's the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I've fought against it, I also believe that crude politics has infected that process and led to a miscarriage of justice. Once I made that decision this weekend, it made no sense to do it. further delaying it, Biden said.

I hope Americans understand why a father and a president would make this decision.

Biden's announcement comes weeks before Hunter Biden was sentenced for a series of crimes related to making a false statement about his drug use during a gun background check and failing to pay minus $1.4 million in taxes.

The outgoing president's decision is likely to fuel debate over the independence of the US judiciary, which is already in the spotlight amid warnings from critics that President-elect Donald Trump intends to use the law enforcement staffed by loyalists to target his political rivals.

Trump, who faced a series of criminal cases before his re-election and virtually assured he would not face serious legal consequences, called the pardon an abuse of power.

Does Joe's pardon of Hunter include the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social, referring to those convicted of crimes related to the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.

What an abuse and what a judicial error!

The younger Biden faced a maximum of 25 years in prison in the tax case and 17 years in the gun case, although he almost certainly would have received a much lesser sentence under federal gun guidelines. of sentencing.

Special counsel David Weiss, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the allegations against Hunter Biden, brought the charges after an earlier plea deal fell through under a judge's review.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2024. [Susan Walsh/AP]

In justifying the pardon, Biden said people are almost never taken to court for improperly filling out a gun purchase form and that those who pay their taxes late usually receive noncriminal resolutions.

The president said Republicans, who cited Hunter Biden's overseas business activities in a since-abandoned impeachment attempt, used his son's problems to harm him and oppose his election.

Then a carefully negotiated plea deal, accepted by the Justice Department, played out in the courtroom, with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for putting political pressure on the process, Biden said.

Had the plea agreement occurred, it would have been a fair and reasonable resolution of the Hunters' cases.

Biden's pardon covers not only his son's tax and gun convictions, but also all other offenses he committed, may have committed or participated in during the period from 1 January 2014 to December 1, 2024.

In June, Biden categorically ruled out the possibility of granting a pardon to his son or commuting his sentence.

I said I would respect the jury's decision. I will and I will not forgive him, Biden said.

The White House had reiterated Biden's intention not to pardon his son as recently as November 8, when press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters: “Our response is valid, that is say no.

In a statement released Sunday, Hunter Biden said the mistakes he made while in the throes of addiction were exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport.

In recovery, we may have the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives if we never take for granted the mercy we have been given, he said.

I will never take for granted the clemency granted to me today and will dedicate the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.

Under the U.S. Constitution, presidents have nearly unlimited power to grant clemency to people convicted of federal crimes.

In the past, American presidents have used pardons to benefit their family members and political allies.

Shortly before the end of his first term, Trump pardoned Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, after he served a prison sentence for tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering.

In 2001, former US President Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother Roger Clinton Jr, who served more than a year in prison in the 1980s after trying to sell cocaine to an undercover police officer.

