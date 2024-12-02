Decker's competitiveness landed her in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame





Brianna Decker is described by her most influential hockey coach as the female Sidney Crosby.

For what?

“There's strength, then there's technique, but I've never seen a kid who can take advantage of her size like Brianna,” said the Shattuck St. Mary's girls' hockey coach. , Gordie Stafford, at NHL.com. “Look at a guy like Crosby and how he is praised for his ability to balance intensity and emotion, protect the puck and keep it along the wall.

“I mean, Brianna Decker looked a lot like Sidney Crosby…a female Sidney Crosby.”

Decker is too humble to admit that her former mentor offered an accurate portrayal of her by comparing her to the Pittsburgh Penguins center, who also played at Shattuck, but there's no denying the fact that the Olympic gold medalist, NCAA champion and six-time IIHF women's world champion The championship winner had the same competitive pedigree and mindset every time she took the ice.

“I hated losing so much,” Decker said. “I would do whatever it took to win, and I think that has guided me throughout my career. I just trained like I wanted to play.”

She won a national championship at Shattuck and is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated players in women's hockey history. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 during an induction ceremony in Pittsburgh.

“I was fortunate to have a front-row seat when she came to the University of Wisconsin from a young and enthusiastic age to becoming one of the best players in the world,” Meghan said. , director of player development for the New Jersey Devils. Duggan, one of Decker's college teammates. “This honor is a no-brainer. It's only a matter of time before she is inducted into every sports Hall of Fame because she deserves it.”

Decker's competitive verve was learned at an early age, largely because she was pushed by two older brothers, Bryan and Ben. A third brother, Brody, would later join the backyard battles. Mother Marilyn and father John encouraged her as much as possible and never stopped her from competing against boys.

“I played football in sixth grade. … When I told my mom I wanted to try it, she said, 'Yeah, go for it,'” Decker said. “I think my mom really wanted me to be able to think and do everything I thought I could do when it came to sports. If my brothers could do it, I could do it.”

During her 15 seasons with the United States women's national team, she had 170 points (81 goals, 89 assists) in 147 games. She ranks third in U.S. history in points (68) and fourth in assists (40) at the Women's World Championship.

“She's one of the best hockey players to ever play the game and she's won at every level,” said Penguins director of minor league operations Amanda Kessel, her longtime friend, linemate and rival. university. “She’s just an integral part of USA Hockey and especially the women’s side.”

