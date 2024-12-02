Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty says access to U.S. economy a 'privilege' amid Trump tariff threats





Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., said Sunday he supports President-elect Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs on imports from a number of countries, including Canada and Mexico , highlighting the United States' long history of using trade as a strategic tool for decades.

Access to our economy is a privilege, Hagerty said during an interview with moderator Kristen Welker on NBC News Meet the Press. If you think about it, we've made access to this economy a strategic tool since World War II.

Currently, the United States has the most open market of any major economy in the world. We need to look very carefully at countries that do not have our best interests at heart, countries that allow our borders to be violated, and use these tariffs as a tool to achieve our ends, Hagerty added.

His comments come as Trump spent the last week announcing that he would seek to impose 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico and would impose 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries if they sought to create their own currency to trade.

The threats sparked a wave of reactions from world leaders, including a phone call between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and a visit to Mar-a-Lago by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Hagerty supported Trump's strategy with Canada and Mexico, saying both countries are engaging in behavior that is letting fentanyl flood our border, allowing people to flood into our country, millions of people, people without paper and illegal.

This must stop, and President Trump is going to use every lever at his disposal to make it happen. And I think it's entirely appropriate to use tariffs as one of those tools. It's a major tool, Hagerty added.

Minutes after Hagerty's appearance on the show, Sen. Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, also spoke to Meet the Press about Trump's tariff proposals, calling them a diversion.

Donald Trump has no idea how to use tariffs to create jobs in the United States, Murphy said. Tariffs distract from what the real agenda will be, which is being able to use government to dramatically increase the wealth of his Cabinet and his friends.

Hagerty also spoke about two of Trump's Cabinet picks that have raised concerns among some senators, including Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official whom Trump chose on Saturday to lead the FBI, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, whom the president-elect chose as director. of national intelligence.

Hagerty praised Patel, who has little experience in federal law enforcement, telling Welker: “There are serious problems at the FBI. The American public knows it. They expect radical change, and Kash Patel is exactly the kind of person to do it.

The senator also raised concerns about Gabbard, who revealed in 2017 that she had a secret meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a visit to the region, a meeting that is the subject of under scrutiny as a rebel offensive takes place in Aleppo.

Gabbard, who served in Congress as a Democrat, has also been accused of repeating Russian propaganda.

Hagerty dismissed concerns about Gabbard, saying he planned to vote for her anyway.

“I'm not familiar with the meetings she had, and I certainly don't have to agree with every point of every one of President Trump's nominees, but I'm here to support them,” he said. he declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/sen-bill-hagerty-access-us-economy-privilege-trump-tariffs-rcna182332 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos