US sees increase in Indian immigrants at border with Canada





Border crossing attempts by illegal immigrants of Indian nationals have increased on the US border with Canada in recent years.

Nearly 44,000 Indian nationals attempted to cross the Canada-U.S. border illegally in fiscal 2024, compared to about 30,000 in fiscal 2023 and 17,331 in fiscal 2022, the latest figures show. latest from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection data portal.

Indian nationals were the most frequently encountered nationality at the northern border among those tracked during the last fiscal year, accounting for approximately 22% of the total of 198,929 land border crossings at the Canada-U.S. border during the financial year 2024.

Trump boasts of 'very productive meeting' with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau at Mar-A-Lago

President-elect Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Getty Images)

The latest figures come as President-elect Trump prepares to take office for a second time, with renewed border security promises one of the former president's favorite selling points on the campaign trail.

Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Friday. Trump said the two leaders had a “very productive” conversation, including discussions on border security.

“We discussed many important issues that both countries will need to work together on, such as the fentanyl and drug crisis that has decimated so many lives due to illegal immigration, fair trade agreements that do not endanger American workers and the huge trade deficit the United States has with Canada,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

“I have made it very clear that the United States will no longer stand idly by while our citizens fall victim to the scourge of this drug epidemic, caused primarily by drug cartels and the influx of fentanyl from China. Too many deaths and difficulties!”

People cross the U.S.-Canada border in Blaine, Washington, August 9, 2021. (Reuters/David Ryder)

MEXICAN PRESIDENT MAY CHANGE HIS VIEW ON US AS TRUMP VICTORY SENDS WARNING TO SOCIALISTS IN GOVERNMENT

The Canadian government has already decided to tighten its border policies amid tense relations with the United States, according to a September Financial Times report, starting with a withdrawal of its permissive work visa program.

“US lawmakers are calling for strengthening the northern border with Canada due to fears of illegal immigration from Canada,” Glenn Cowan, founder and chief executive of security firm One9, told the Financial Times. “Stemming the flow of these visas will strengthen relations with the United States.”

That work could become more important as the Canadian government prepares to work again with Trump, who has in the past threatened to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

A Canadian Customs and Fisheries officer monitors the Canada-U.S. border between Blaine, Washington, and White Rock, British Columbia. (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump did not say Saturday whether such tariffs were still on the table after his talks with Trudeau, although he made clear that the two leaders also discussed energy, trade and Arctic relations .

“These are all vital issues that I will address in my first days back in office and before,” Trump said.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Before joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/us-sees-surge-indian-immigrants-border-canada The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos