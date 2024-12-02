Travel Weather Forecast: Storm blankets parts of US during busy holiday weekend with more snow and cold





BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first heavy snowfall of the season blanketed parts of New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan during the busy U.S. travel and shopping weekend, with numbing cold and heavy snowfall which is expected to persist until the beginning of the week and cause dangers. in the Great Lakes, Plains, and Midwest regions.

The snowstorm led to a state of emergency declaration in parts of New York and a disaster declaration in Pennsylvania, with authorities warning of dangerous conditions for Thanksgiving travelers returning home.

A blast of arctic air brought bitter temperatures 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below average across the Northern Plains, the weather service said, triggering cold weather advisories for parts of North Dakota. Frigid air is expected to move across the eastern third of the United States by Monday, with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

Nearly 24 inches (61 centimeters) of snow fell in parts of New York, Ohio and Michigan and 29 inches (73 centimeters) were recorded in the northwest tip of Pennsylvania.

“Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous this weekend, especially in areas where several feet of snow can accumulate very quickly,” the National Weather Service said.

In an update Saturday afternoon, the weather service said the heaviest snow totals were expected “downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario, affecting areas of northeastern Ohio, far northwest Pennsylvania, western New York, and parts of northwestern New York.”

In a phone interview Saturday with WWNY-TV, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state had prepared for the storm for days by deploying snow plows and thousands of workers and consulting with public service providers. She also dispatched personnel from other parts of the state to help.

“I know this is something they are all used to and can handle, but I want to let them know we are here with reinforcements and make sure everyone can travel safely, especially during this very busy holiday weekend,” she said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster emergency proclamation and said parts of northwest Erie County received nearly three feet of snow and Others were expected until Monday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to nearly 200 incidents during a 24-hour period from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, officials said. Officials closed part of I-90 in Pennsylvania and the westbound lanes of the New York Thruway heading into Pennsylvania.

The city of Erie, Pennsylvania, said travel was limited to first responders, essential employees and medical emergencies until further notice. Snow and slippery conditions stranded vehicles, blocking intersections and streets. Residents were asked to shelter in place and allow crews to clean neighborhoods.

With some roads in northwest Pennsylvania impassable, many travelers took refuge in the lobby and hallways of a Holiday Inn near I-90. Jeremiah Weatherley, a hotel staff member, said workers opened the conference room and gave them blankets.

“They just showed up and we don’t want to turn people away,” he said.

In Buffalo, officials with the NFL Bills have been looking for stadium snow shovelers for the season, including before Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team said they would pay $20 an hour and provide food and hot drinks.

Parts of Michigan have been hit with lake-effect snow, which occurs when warm, moist air rising from a body of water mixes with cold, dry air above. Bands of snow rolling across Lake Superior buried parts of the Upper Peninsula less than 24 inches or more, said Lily Chapman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Marquette, Michigan.

There was 27 inches (69 centimeters) of snow just northeast of Ironwood, in the western part of the Upper Peninsula, and another 2 feet (61 centimeters) in Munising, in the eastern area, she said. declared.

Lake-effect snow could add more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) to the eastern Upper Peninsula through Monday morning, with 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters) or more to the west , said Chapman.

Gaylord, Michigan, received 24.8 inches (63 centimeters) of snow Friday, setting a new single-day record for the city in a region dotted with ski resorts, said Keith Berger of the weather service's Gaylord office. The previous record of 17 inches (43 centimeters) was set on March 9, 1942.

The snowfall was good news for Treetops Resort, which has 80 acres (32 hectares) of skiing on 2,000 acres (809 hectares). That solidified the basis that snowmaking machines will ramp up before the resort's season opens next weekend, said recreation director Doug Hoeh.

“Obviously when there's this much snowfall, it's good for the snowy hills, but it's bad for the parking lots, so we're digging in,” Hoeh said.

Izaguirre reported from Lindenhurst, New York, and Callahan from Indianapolis. AP writers in the United States contributed.

