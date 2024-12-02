



The UK will “war-game” how its troops can hold up on the front line in the event of intense fighting and supply chain disruptions.

With its first defense industry strategy since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the government is rolling out measures to strengthen national security amid growing global threats and anxiety.

It comes after Defense Secretary John Healey told a Politico podcast that the military was not ready to fight after it was disbanded during 14 years of Conservative rule. before announcing that he would scrap warships, military helicopters and drones to save money.

But the British commander, Admiral Tony Radakin, insisted Britain was ready for a major war.

Prime Minister Healey will outline a new approach aimed at showing adversaries that Britain has the industrial base to innovate at wartime speed at a conference in London on Monday.

“War Games” will explore how the UK defense industry and the Ministry of Defense can develop faster, more resilient supply chains.

British companies will receive priority recipients of taxpayers' money as part of a strategy that Mr Healey said could help provide investors with “the foundations for a decade of national renewal”.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

5:31 Is Britain preparing for war?

“Our defense sector must be an engine for jobs and growth, strengthening our security and economy,” he said.

“This requires a better, more integrated defense industry that can keep our troops equipped, innovate at the pace of war, and stay ahead of our adversaries.”

Investors and trade unions will be invited to give their views on the sector, with a pledge to increase jobs in “every country and region of the UK”.

The strategy is due to be published in the first half of 2025 and consultation will run until the end of February, with the final version due to be published in 2021.

Prime Minister Healey said: “We will mobilize the private sector to tackle global threats, drive more public investment into British businesses and create jobs and growth in every country and region of the UK.”

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

2:20 From 2023: What support has the UK provided to Ukraine?

“National security is the foundation of national stability and growth. We are sending a signal to markets and to our adversaries: with a strong British defense sector, we will keep Britain safe at home and abroad.”

This comes after Britain provided millions of pounds worth of weapons in the form of military support to Ukraine for its war against Russia.

Among the weapons provided are Storm Shadow missiles, which are part of a commitment to provide Ukraine with up to £3 billion worth of military aid each year. This includes everything from training and transportation to weapons.

Meanwhile, MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore last week said his agency was aware of “an extraordinarily reckless campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe” and warned that “the world has never seen itself in a more dangerous state” due to the risks posed by Russia. I did it. Successful in conflicts with neighbors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-to-war-game-how-frontline-british-troops-could-be-equipped-with-weapons-amid-supply-chain-disruption-13265066 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos