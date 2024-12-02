UK house prices rise at fastest pace in almost two years | house price





House prices in England rose at the fastest pace in almost two years in November, according to figures from Nationwide, a surprising rise despite house price pressures nearing record highs.

Annual growth rebounded from 2.4% in October to 3.7% in November, according to Britain's largest construction association. This was the fastest pace since November 2022.

The surge in prices pushed Nationwide's average purchase price to 268,144, 1% below the record. National data is more timely but less complete than data from the Office for National Statistics, which showed average UK house prices rising by 2.9% to 292,000 in the year to September 2024.

This record was achieved in the summer of 2022, amid a surge in housing demand following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, combined with historically low interest rates. But the situation for borrowers has worsened significantly since then, with central banks sharply raising interest rates to fight inflation, raising questions about how demand for housing would be maintained.

UK house price chart

Robert Gardner, Chief Economist at Nationwide, said: The acceleration of home price growth is surprising. That's because home prices are still high relative to average incomes and interest rates are well above pre-COVID levels, which means home prices are still high compared to historical standards.

Housing market activity has remained relatively resilient in recent months, with mortgage approvals approaching pre-pandemic levels despite the high interest rate environment.

Gardner added: Strong labor market conditions, with low unemployment and rising incomes even after accounting for inflation, have helped support the steady rise in activity and home prices since the start of the year.

Gardner said household debt levels are at their lowest relative to household income since the mid-2000s.

November prices showed a strong 1.2% increase compared to October, taking into account seasonal effects. This is the largest monthly increase since March 2022.

Ruth Gregory, deputy UK economist at consulting firm Capital Economics, said it was questionable whether price-to-income ratios could remain strong because they were still high by historical standards. However, she added that she expects a decline in interest rates offered by mortgage lenders to help sustain activity next year.

Nationwide said it believed the figures were not significantly affected by Labour's first budget as most mortgage applications were initiated before October 30. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has made limited changes to stamp duty, increasing tax on second home purchases from April.

Budget changes could mean there could be a higher number of transactions until the end of March as second home buyers look to beat deadlines. Lower numbers may follow for several months afterward.

