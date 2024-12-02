Latest US strike on Chinese chips hits semiconductor toolmakers, Reuters reports





A Chinese flag is displayed next to a “Made in China” sign visible on a circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustrative photo taken on February 17, 2023.

Florence Lo | Reuters

The United States will launch its third crackdown in three years on China's semiconductor industry on Monday, limiting exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group, among other measures, according to two sources close to the file.

Efforts to hamper Beijing's chipmaking ambitions will also hit Chinese chip tool makers Piotech and SiCarrier Technology with new export restrictions under the package, which also targets chip shipments advanced memory systems and more chip manufacturing tools to China.

The move marks one of the latest large-scale efforts by the Biden administration to prevent China from accessing and producing chips that could help advance artificial intelligence for military applications or threaten the national security of UNITED STATES.

This comes just weeks before the inauguration of former Republican President Donald Trump, who is expected to keep many of Biden's tough measures on China in place.

The package includes restrictions on shipments to China of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are critical for high-end applications such as AI training; new restrictions on 24 additional chipmaking tools and three software tools; and new export restrictions on chipmaking equipment made in countries like Singapore and Malaysia.

The tool controls will likely hurt Lam Research, KLA and Applied Materials, as well as non-U.S. companies like Dutch equipment maker ASM International.

Among the Chinese companies facing new restrictions are nearly two dozen semiconductor firms, two investment firms and more than 100 makers of chipmaking tools, the sources said.

U.S. lawmakers say some companies, including Swaysure Technology Co, Qingdao SiEn and Shenzhen Pensun Technology Co, are working with China's Huawei Technologies, the telecommunications equipment leader once hobbled by U.S. sanctions and now the focus of production and development of advanced chips in China.

They will be added to the Entity List, which prohibits U.S. suppliers from shipping products to them without first receiving a special license.

China has stepped up efforts to become self-sufficient in the semiconductor sector in recent years, as the United States and other countries have restricted exports of advanced chips and the tools to make them. However, it remains years behind chip industry leaders like Nvidiain AIchips and chip equipment maker ASML in the Netherlands.

The United States is also set to impose additional restrictions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International, China's largest contract chipmaker, which was placed on the Entity List in 2020, but with a policy that allowed granting it licenses worth billions of dollars to ship goods to it.

For the first time, the United States will add two companies that make chip investments to the entity list. Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital and technology firm Wingtech Technology will be added.

Companies seeking licenses to ship to companies on the Entity List are usually denied.

One aspect of the new package that addresses the direct foreign goods rule could hurt some U.S. allies by limiting what their companies can ship to China. The new rule will expand U.S. powers to restrict exports of chipmaking equipment by U.S., Japanese and Dutch manufacturers made in other parts of the world to certain chip factories in China.

Equipment manufactured in Malaysia, Singapore, Israel, Taiwan and South Korea are subject to this rule, while the Netherlands and Japan will be exempt.

The expanded foreign direct product rule will apply to 16 companies on the list of entities considered most important to China's more advanced chipmaking ambitions.

The rule will also reduce to zero the amount of U.S. content that determines when certain foreign products are subject to U.S. control. This will allow the United States to regulate any item shipped to China from abroad if it contains American chips.

The new rules are being released after lengthy discussions with Japan and the Netherlands, which, along with the United States, dominate the production of advanced chipmaking equipment.

The United States plans to exempt countries that implement similar controls, these sources said.

Another rule in the package restricts memory used in AI chips that fit so-called “HBM 2” and later, a technology made by South Korean companies Samsung and SK Hynix and U.S. company Micron. Industry sources expect Samsung Electronics to be impacted.

The latest rules constitute the third major set of chip-related export restrictions implemented by China under the Biden administration. In October 2022, the United States released a broad set of controls aimed at limiting the sale and manufacturing of certain high-end chips, seen as the biggest change in U.S. technology policy toward China since the 1990s.

