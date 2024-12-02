The weather map shows where the UK will be the coldest this week, with -8C forecast.





More snow is expected to fall in the UK this week, with temperatures expected to drop as low as -8 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said temperatures will drop to minus 8 degrees Celsius in parts of Scotland on Tuesday morning, while most of northern England will also see temperatures below zero.

Widespread frost is expected across the UK, with sleet and snow expected to fall in Scotland and northeast England as cold Arctic air moves in.

The weather took a complete turn on Sunday after a particularly mild weekend with temperatures reaching above 16C in some places.

Temperatures will fall below freezing in Scotland and northern England on Tuesday morning. (Meteorological Administration)

But by Wednesday the UK will return to mild conditions as warm Atlantic air moves north.

A Met Office spokesperson told Yahoo News UK: “Cold weather will continue over the next few days, particularly in the north of England, with possible snow and ice, particularly in Scotland. Afterwards, the weather is expected to improve again with mild and wet conditions. It will be windy mid-week and into the weekend.

“In the north-east of Scotland, there will be scattered showers and clear weather along with snow, hail and strong winds as we move north. It will be frosty and cold for many and icy to the east.”Temperatures across rural Scotland may drop. “In rural areas of north central England it could get down to -8C and -5C.”

The warmest place in Britain on Sunday was Cardiff in Wales, where temperatures reached 16.4C as winds blew in mild air from the south and southwest.

Heavy showers are expected to fall starting Monday, especially in the north and west.

Showers turning to sleet and snow in northern Scotland

It will be drier, brighter and more sunny in the south and east. pic.twitter.com/vLvumtYmdn

Met Office (@metoffice) December 1, 2024

According to the Met Office, Yahoo analyzes the weather in each region of the UK.

London and the South East

An easing of early coastal showers will lead to a mostly dry and bright day with some sunny spells. However, areas of clouds and scattered rain will move across the South in the late afternoon and evening. The temperature was lower than Sunday. breeze. Maximum temperature 10C.

Starting this evening, clouds and light rain will gradually clear southward, resulting in a generally dry night and clear skies. It is airy and the risk of frost is limited. Minimum temperature 2C.

Tuesday starts off cold for many, but is otherwise a mostly sunny and dry day with some sunny spells. Clouds increase from the west in the evening. Rain will move east overnight. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 8C.

Wednesday will bring early rain and drier, brighter weather. Rain overnight, with some locally heavy showers, with brighter skies and more showers on Thursday. It got drier and brighter on Friday.

Tourists under umbrellas in the rain on Westminster Bridge in London on Sunday. (Alami)

southwest

Devon and Cornwall will see a mix of sunshine and scattered showers. The morning in the east will look mostly dry and bright, but later clouds will thicken and bring light rain. The refreshing breeze is slowly easing. It's cooler than late at night. Maximum temperature 10C.

Clouds and patchy rain from the east will soon clear and it will be an overall dry night with clear skies. Light frost and strange fog forming under light winds. Minimum temperature 0C.

On Tuesday morning the frost and fog will clear and we will have a brief moment of sunshine. The clouds are gradually increasing from the west, bringing rain here and there and a cool breeze is blowing. Disappointing temperature. Maximum temperature 9C.

Wednesday is a drier and brighter day with a gentle breeze. After that, the weather becomes variable, wet and windy, but gradually becomes milder.

midlands

The south and east will see light rain at first, while odd showers will develop in the north and west. Clouds will generally thicken in the north, bringing some rain, then clearing by evening. The refreshing breeze is slowly easing. Maximum temperature 8C.

It will be a mostly dry night with some sunny periods. Widespread light frost forming and the odd fog or patch of fog developing under a light breeze. Minimum temperature 0C.

On Tuesday morning, the frost and fog will clear and we will be greeted by a clear morning with sunshine. Clouds increase from the west, later raining and becoming cooler. cold. Maximum temperature 6C.

Wednesday is a drier and brighter day with a gentle breeze. After that, the weather becomes variable, wet and windy, but gradually becomes milder.

northeastward

Areas of clouds, rain and some snow in the hills will move south during the morning, bringing brighter weather and showers in the afternoon. Showers will mostly be confined to coastal areas. Feeling breezy and cold. Maximum temperature 6C.

Coastal showers will leave a mostly dry night with clear skies and widespread frost forming with patches of ice here and there. Fog patches are likely to freeze. Minimum temperature -3C.

A cold and chilly Tuesday begins. Otherwise, it will be mostly dry and clear throughout the day. Clouds, rain and a bit of snow on the hills, arriving around evening. It rains and snows all night. cold. Maximum temperature 4C.

Wednesday will be drier and brighter with early rain and snow clearing the hills. Rain overnight, with some locally heavy showers, with brighter skies and more showers on Thursday. Drier and brighter Friday.

Temperatures in parts of Scotland are expected to fall below freezing at 6am on Tuesday. (Meteorological Administration)

north west

It will be cloudy across the country in the morning, and rain will fall across the southern part of the country. It usually becomes drier and brighter in the afternoon. The brisk north wind slowly eases, but it also feels chilly. Maximum temperature 8C.

It will be a mostly dry night with some sunny periods. Widespread light frost forming and the odd fog or patch of fog developing under a light breeze. Minimum temperature -1C.

The morning frost and fog will clear and we will have a clear morning with some sunshine on Tuesday. Clouds increase from the west, later raining and becoming cooler. cold. Maximum temperature 6C.

Wednesday is a drier and brighter day with a gentle breeze. After that, the weather is variable, wet and windy, but gradually becomes milder.

The Granite City

Mostly dry day. Partly cloudy in the morning with a chance of showers in the north. It's getting clearer during the day. The cold north wind is abating. Maximum temperature 6C.

Dry evening and night with clear skies and light winds. This will lead to widespread frost, varying from moderate to severe in some areas. Minimum temperature -5C.

On Tuesday there will be a sharp frost in the morning. It will be a mostly dry day with some clear mornings. Cloudy in the afternoon, with snow spreading from the west to higher elevations in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 5C.

Let dry in the sun on Wednesday. Wet and windy overnight with showers on Thursday. Friday will start off sunny, followed by a chance of heavy rain, snow in the hills and strong winds.

Starting next week, temperatures will return to normal and become colder.

However, temperatures will rise above average again in the middle of the week as mild air continues. pic.twitter.com/KjS2xjBTB8

Met Office (@metoffice) December 1, 2024

Northern Ireland

A mostly dry day with a few showers along the northern coast, mainly in the morning. Some sunny weather is best in the south. The cold north wind is abating. Maximum temperature 6C.

Any showers on the North Coast will clear out during the sunny spell, with frost and possibly a fog or fog patch or two. Minimum temperature -3C.

Tuesday will see a frosty start as the fog clears in the morning. There will be sunshine for a while, then clouds and rain will spread eastward in the afternoon, with some becoming stronger. The wind is blowing. Maximum temperature 8C.

Frost will begin on Tuesday, with rain moving east and possibly some light snow before clearing later. Dry and bright start to Wednesday. Additional rain could occur at times late Wednesday and Thursday.

wales

It started out a bit cloudy and showery, but the morning got a little brighter for a while. Afterwards, clouds will thicken from the north, with some rain expected, before clearing by the evening. The refreshing breeze slowly relieves you. It's cooler than late at night. Maximum temperature 9C.

It will be a mostly dry night with some sunny periods. Widespread light frost forming and the odd fog or patch of fog developing under a light breeze. Minimum temperature 0C.

The frost and fog will clear Tuesday morning and there will be brief sunshine. Clouds blow in from the west, later changing to a light breeze as rain falls across the country. Disappointing temperature. Maximum temperature 7C.

Wednesday is a drier and brighter day with a gentle breeze. After that, the weather becomes variable, wet and windy, but gradually becomes milder.

