British counter-terrorism unit demands Steam withdraw controversial gun sales





Valve has removed the game from the UK Steam store following a request from UK counter-terrorism forces.

FPS/TPS Fursan al-Aqsa: The Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque – describes itself as “The Address”.[ing] “Israel

The game, originally released in 2022, was updated this month to include content reflecting aspects of Hamas' October 7 terrorist attacks. The update trailer shows warplanes appearing to be from Hamas landing on an Israeli base and executing Israeli soldiers.

“We have received a request from UK authorities to block the game and have implemented such country restrictions,” Steam said in an email to Brazilian developers. When the developer asked if there was a “special reason” for the UK ban and said “my game isn't that different from other shooters on Steam, like Call of Duty”, we were told:

“We have been contacted by the UK’s Counter-Terrorism Command, specifically the Counter-Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU), as have other authorities in the area. [sic] “They oversee and control what content can be provided, so we must comply with their requests.”

A counter-terrorism spokesperson said in an email to 404: “CTIRU works closely with a variety of technology, social media and online service providers, but does not comment on specific content or communications with specific platforms or providers.”

“The region-restriction of my game in the UK was clearly due to political reasons,” Nijm wrote in a statement to the same publication.

“I don't blame Valve or Steam. The blame lies with the British government and authorities who are outraged by video games,” Nijm said. “The most recent Call of Duty Black Ops 6 should also be banned because of their flawed logic. Like playing as an American soldier and going to Iraq and killing Iraqi people. All I can say is that we clearly see a double standard.”

The game describes itself as “Palestine's Max Payne on steroids” and “the most grounded game of all time.” It has already been banned in Germany and Australia after failing to pass national classification committees.

The game is still available for purchase online outside the UK, including the US. However, in the UK the Steam page simply says “Sorry, sorry!” You'll see a message saying 'This item is currently unavailable in your region.'

