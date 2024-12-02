2025 U.S. Junior National Team Preliminary Roster Released





“We have a great group of players coming to our camp,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2025 U.S. Junior National Team and also assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “It’s never easy to spell this out and it’s a credit to everyone who has contributed to the development of our players, including first and foremost those who are part of our core infrastructure across the country.”

The 28 players – including three goalkeepers, 10 defensemen and 15 forwards – come from 11 different states. Minnesota leads the way with eight representatives. A total of 24 were drafted by NHL teams, including seven first-round selections and seven second-round selections. For the full list, click here.

NHL Network is the exclusive home of the IIHF World Junior Championship in the United States and will broadcast every Team USA game from the tournament, in addition to many others, including all quarterfinals, semifinals and medals . EJ Hradek and Tony Granato will call all American games.

The final US roster is expected to be announced by December 24. Team USA has won seven of the last nine IIHF World Junior Championships, including gold at the 2024 event.

NOTES: A total of 19 players have played at least one game in the United States National Hockey Team Development Program, including 17 as full-time members of the two-year residency program. The NTDP plays in the USHL, the only Tier I junior league in the United States… Of the 28 players, 23 play NCAA Division I men's hockey, with four currently competing in the OHL and one in the WHL. Boston College leads NCAA programs with six players on the preliminary roster… The U.S. training camp in Plymouth, Michigan, is open to the public. Practice will take place each day, starting at 11 a.m. ET… All members of the 2024 U.S. Junior National Team coaching staff will return, as David Carle (University of Denver/Anchorage, Alaska) will be the head coach of the 2025 United States Junior National Team. Team. Steve Miller (University of Minnesota/Sun Prairie, Wisconsin), Brett Larson (St. Cloud State University/Duluth, Minnesota) and Garrett Raboin (Augustana University/Detroit Lakes, Minnesota) will return as assistant coaches, along with David Lassonde. (USA Hockey/Durham, NH) serving as goaltending coach… Team USA is in Group A and will play preliminary round matches against Finland, Canada, Latvia and Germany. Group B includes Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan… For more information on the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, click here.

