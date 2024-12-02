Democratic senators urge Biden to try to limit Trump's ability to use the US military domestically





Two Democratic senators are urging the Biden administration to issue a policy directive that could temporarily limit President-elect Donald Trump's ability to deploy U.S. military troops to the country after he takes office.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut, both members of the Armed Services Committee, sent a letter dated November 26 to President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urging them to publish a policy. directive that would ensure that U.S. troops can only be used when local or state authorities request assistance from the federal government or are unable or unwilling to protect the public.

We write to urge you to issue a policy directive prohibiting the mobilization of active duty military or federalizing National Guard personnel for deployment against their fellow Americans unless expressly authorized, they wrote.

After taking office on January 20, Trump could issue his own policy directive that would reverse the directive issued by Biden. Warren and Blumenthal, whose offices said the letter speaks for itself, apparently hope that publicly highlighting the issue might deter Trump.

During his first term, Trump considered using the Insurrection Act in response to Black Lives Matter protests. And some of his allies have urged him to consider invoking martial law after his defeat in the 2020 election.

Most recently, Trump suggested he would use the U.S. military to help deport immigrants who do not have permanent legal status. He also said he would move U.S. troops from abroad and station them at the southern border. And Trump has repeatedly spoken about using troops to pursue the enemy within.

In an interview with Fox News before the election, he said: I think the biggest problem is the people on the inside. We have very bad people. We have sick, crazy radical leftists. And I think they're the ones who should handle this very easily, if necessary, by the National Guard or, if it's really necessary, by the military, because they can't let this happen.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images file

The Posse Comitatus Act, an 1878 law that prohibits the president from using the military for such purposes unless expressly authorized by the Constitution or an act of Congress, prohibits federal troops from participating in the application of national laws.

A separate law, the Insurrection Act, an amalgamation of various laws passed by Congress from 1792 to 1871, creates an exception. It allows the president to deploy military troops in the event of an insurrection, rebellion, or extreme civil unrest.

In their letter, Warren and Blumenthal asked the Biden administration to issue a policy directive before Biden leaves office that would require state or local officials to request assistance before deploying military forces federal.

We urge you to issue a policy directive that makes clear that narrow enforcement of the insurrection law should be limited to cases where state or local authorities are so overwhelmed and the chief executive of the State asks for help, they write, or attacks on the US government overwhelm state or local authorities.

Civil liberties groups have warned that Trump could misuse the military in a second term. Joseph Nunn, an attorney in the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, warned that the Insurrection Act gives the president discretionary and virtually unlimited power. to use the military as a police force and that essentially creates a loophole in the Posse Comitatus Act.

Unless Congress acts now to reform this dangerous and outdated law, there is little anyone can do to stop it, Nunn wrote last year, citing fears that Trump would abuse his powers. he was re-elected.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat from Connecticut. File Win McNamee/Getty Images

Warren and Blumenthal also asked the White House to ensure that future administrations speak to Congress before turning to the military to enforce the law domestically.

Finally, we ask that you clarify that the President must consult with Congress to the fullest extent possible before exercising this authority, as well as transmit to the Federal Register the legal authorities, they wrote.

They warned that the Supreme Court's recent decision expanding presidential immunity for official acts made the need for a clear policy more urgent.

Given the disagreement among scholars over the serious implications of the Supreme Court's recent decision, it is reasonable to assume that the military, other members of the Department of Defense, and the broader military community may not be aware or do not fully understand their rights and responsibilities, Warren and Blumenthal. wrote.

If not resolved,” they added, “any ambiguity over the lawful use of military force, coupled with President-elect Trump's demonstrated intent to use the military in such dangerous and unprecedented ways , could prove devastating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/democratic-senators-urge-biden-try-limit-trumps-ability-use-us-militar-rcna181980 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos