US Navy ships repel Houthi attack in Gulf of Aden





Two US Navy destroyers repelled an attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on US ships over the weekend, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

“The US Navy destroyers USS Stockdale and USS OKane successfully defeated a series of weapons launched by the Houthis while transiting the Gulf of Aden from November 30 to December 1,” US Central Command said in a press release. “The destroyers were escorting three U.S. owned, operated and flagged merchant ships and the reckless attacks did not result in any injuries or damage to any U.S. vessel, civilian or naval.”

“The destroyers engaged and successfully defeated three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three unmanned one-way attack aerial systems and one anti-ship cruise missile, ensuring the safety of ships and their personnel, as well as civilian vessels and their crews ,” the statement continued.

“These actions reflect the continued commitment of CENTCOM forces to protect U.S. personnel, regional partners, and international shipping from attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis,” CENTCOM added.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale, shown here in 2013, repelled an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels this weekend. (Hum Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The attack came weeks after U.S. forces carried out retaliatory strikes against Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen.

The facilities targeted in mid-November were all located in Houthi-controlled territory and housed a variety of advanced conventional weapons used by the Houthis to target U.S. and international military vessels as well as civilian vessels crossing the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The guided-missile destroyer USS O'Kane departs Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 2010. The USS O'Kane also helped repel the Houthi attack. (MC2 Mark Logico/US Navy via Getty Images)

Assets from the US Air Force and Navy, including the F-35C, were used during the operation.

It was the first time the F-35C stealth fighter had been used in combat, a US defense official told Fox News.

Houthi rebel fighters march during a rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against US strikes in Yemen, near Sanaa on January 22. (AP)

The strikes were also aimed at degrading the group's ability to threaten its partners in the region.

Fox News Greg Wehner and Liz Friden contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

