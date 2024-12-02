Intel boss Pat Gelsinger resigns from crisis-hit US chipmaker





Pat Gelsinger has abruptly resigned as Intel's chief executive, ending a nearly four-year tenure during which he failed to save Silicon Valley's icons from falling into turmoil.

California-based Intel announced Monday that the 63-year-old would be replaced by Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner and Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who will serve in the interim until a permanent appointment is made.

Gelsinger described the decision as bittersweet, adding that it has been a difficult year for all of us as we have made difficult but necessary decisions to position Intel for current market dynamics.

He had come under intense pressure as investors lost faith in his vision to turn around the company by reinventing it as a customer-focused chipmaking company.

Just five years ago, Intel was the world's most valuable chipmaker, but it has lost nearly half its value so far in 2024, with its market cap at one point falling below 100 billion dollars. In contrast, shares of Nvidia, which has cornered the market on cutting-edge artificial intelligence chips, rose more than 200% during the same period, reaching a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion.

Intel's board pressured Gelsinger last year, concerned that the company was falling behind in the race to design cutting-edge AI chips, while Nvidia was getting ahead and that its rival AMD was positioning itself as the main challenger.

Lip-Bu Tan, former chief executive of chip design software company Cadence, resigned from the board in August. He had been tasked with overseeing its crucial chip manufacturing strategy.

Frank Yeary, who served as independent chairman of Intel's board, will become interim executive chairman as it searches for a new leader. Although we have made significant progress in regaining manufacturing competitiveness and building the capabilities needed to become a world-class foundry, we know we still have much work to do within the company and we are committed to restore investor confidence, he said Monday.

He added: As a board, we know above all that we must put our product group at the center of everything we do.

Intel shares initially rose Monday after the announcement, but then reversed course, falling about 0.5 percent.

After being named chief executive in 2021, Gelsinger had outlined a five-year plan to transform Intel into a chip manufacturing powerhouse to rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. However, its plan to start making chips for other companies has struggled to attract customers that could offset the huge investments needed to rebuild Intel's advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Under Gelsinger, the group committed to investing several billion dollars in factories in the United States and Europe. Last week, the U.S. government finalized a $7.9 billion grant for the company under the Chips Act of 2022 to help it build new factories in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon.

But a 30 billion euro factory project in Germany was suspended earlier this year as the company imposed drastic budget cuts to restore investor confidence.

Intel has sought to catch up on the most advanced manufacturing processes and separated its chip design business from its manufacturing arm.

That strategy, however, has come under increasing pressure, with the company reeling from executive departures, thousands of layoffs and a falling share price.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said in a note Monday that Gelsinger's departure could pave the way for further restructuring and asset sales under Zinsner, who led cost-cutting efforts of Intel in recent months. Gelsinger's exit could also allow the company to sell its foundry business and focus on chip design, Citi analysts said.

In October, Intel announced $18.7 billion in restructuring and asset write-down charges as part of its latest effort to rebuild its competitiveness.

The charges included $2.8 billion in expenses related to a previously announced reorganization and cost-cutting program designed to reduce spending by $10 billion annually. It also included $15.9 billion in equipment impairment charges and goodwill writedowns.

As part of the changes announced Monday, Johnston Holthaus will serve in the newly created role of general manager of Intel Products, a unit that encompasses its AI, data center and client computing groups.

