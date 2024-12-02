



A new Defense Industrial Strategy to help ensure UK growth amid global uncertainty and create good jobs across the UK. Promoting long-term investment in the UK and ensuring new technologies are at the heart of our new strategy. The launch comes as hundreds of millions of pounds of new investment is being pumped into the UK’s defense sector.

UK-based defense companies will be prioritized for government investment under the new Defense Industrial Strategy to boost economic growth, increase UK jobs and strengthen national security.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said today: [Monday 2 December] We launch the Government's Defense Industrial Strategy by inviting investors, innovators, industry and trade unions to give their views on how to grow a better, more integrated, more innovative and resilient defense sector.

Speaking at a London Defense Conference event held with investors in London, Healey will set out ambitions to increase defense sector jobs in every country and region of the UK. He will say that a strong defense sector can help provide the foundation for a decade of national renewal. He is scheduled to announce a new defense industrial strategy statement of intent this morning.

As global threats increase, the Government's Defense Industrial Strategy will place deterrence at the heart of the new approach, ensuring our adversaries know the UK has an industrial base capable of innovating at wartime speed.

The first war games targeting the UK defense industry will begin today in a sign of the government's commitment to developing faster and more resilient supply chains. War Games will explore how industry and the Department of Defense can maintain personnel on the front lines when faced with ongoing supply chain disruptions and intense combat.

This strategy will help make the defense sector an engine of UK growth and strengthen domestic supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and steel. The new government has already invested in the acquisition of a defense semiconductor factory in County Durham. The new strategy will show how public investment and long-term certainty can help raise billions of dollars in private investment in UK defence, mobilizing the private sector to tackle global threats.

To show support for this approach, today's announcement comes as defense companies announce major new investments and facilities that will help drive jobs and growth across the UK.

Helsing Europe's largest defense AI company is set to announce plans to mass produce thousands of new AI-enabled drones as part of a $350 million investment in the UK over the next five years.

BAE Systems is set to announce thousands of additional jobs next year, along with major new investment in technology.

Babcock is set to announce almost 1500 new early career roles next year, along with graduate and apprenticeship opportunities, to support UK defence.

Rolls-Royce has opened a new office in Glasgow that will play a key role in attracting skilled staff and supporting regional growth. The 120 new jobs it will create will support the delivery of the UK's major submarine programme.

Minister for Defense Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle will also today visit Barrow-in-Furness, where skilled personnel from BAE Systems are building Britain's new nuclear submarines and will benefit from further investment.

The new government is working to address past problems that have hindered growth in the defense sector, including inefficient spending, skills shortages, lack of export focus and long-term partnerships. The Government will commit to working for British businesses and the public through this step change in approach.

At the heart of the strategy is the Government’s growth mission, which delivers benefits to every region and country in the UK. The defense sector already supports one in 60 of the UK's 434,000 good-paying jobs, with the majority (67%) located outside London and the South East.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said:

Our defense sector must be an engine for jobs and growth, strengthening our security and economy. That requires a better, more integrated defense industry that can keep our troops equipped, innovate at the pace of war, and stay ahead of our adversaries.

We will develop this new defense industrial strategy together with industry, innovators and workers. We will mobilize the private sector to tackle global threats, drive more public investment into British businesses and create jobs and growth in every country and region of the UK.

National security is the foundation of national stability and growth. We are sending a signal to the market and to our opponents. A strong UK defense sector will make the UK safe at home and strong abroad.

The new strategy will be shaped around the defense industry, identifying opportunities to innovate at a rapid pace with the resilience to deter adversary attacks, and seize the opportunities offered by future technologies, while at the same time ensuring a strong presence in export markets. We can increase the UK’s share.

Kevin Craven, CEO of ADS Group, said:

It is very welcome that the Government is highlighting the importance of the defense sector to the UK economy, particularly by including the sector as a high priority area for growth. ADS has continued to convene meaningful engagement between its members, MOD and wider stakeholders and we look forward to continuing this in this latest phase.

The industry appreciates the opportunity to be deeply involved in these processes. It is vital that we continue to contribute to military planning activities to ensure we are delivering the right capabilities to support the UK's deterrence capability.

The Government is also appointing a fully qualified National Armament Director. The aim is to ensure the military is properly equipped to defend the UK, foster the UK's defense industry and crack down on waste.

The Government's key mission is to secure sustained growth, the highest in the G7, through good jobs and productivity growth across the country, with more than 200,000 UK jobs supported through spending on defence. The new strategy will play a key role in: Play with this.

This strategy is scheduled to be announced in the first half of 2025 as a manifesto commitment. The government has committed to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence, with a clear path set out this spring.

Under this government, confidence in the British defense industry rose again, including with Rheinmetall setting up a new factory to manufacture artillery gun barrels for the first time in a decade, using British steel produced by Sheffield Forgemasters.

The last defense industrial strategy was announced in 2021, before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The new Defense Industrial Strategy will be linked to the Strategic Defense Review.

The Defense Industrial Strategy will be the sector plan for defense within the Government's wider industrial strategy, commissioned by the Secretary of Defense. The Department of Defense and the Department of Commerce and Economic Affairs will work to ensure that the Defense Industrial Strategy and the future trade strategy are free.

Defense Industrial Strategy – Statement of Intent

