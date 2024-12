Starmer: Britain doesn't have to choose between the US and the EU.

Speaking at the Mayor's Dinner at London's Guildhall, an event hosted by the City of London Corporation and where the Prime Minister traditionally speaks on international issues, Sir Keir said Britain was now “on the world stage.” “We will stand tall in the future.”

“Against these dangerous times, the idea that we have to choose between allies like the United States or Europe is patently wrong,” he said.

“I flatly reject that. Attlee did not choose between allies. Churchill did not choose either.”

“The national interest requires cooperation with both.”

Sir Keir said he had told President-elect Donald Trump during his meeting in New York in September that Britain would “invest more deeply than ever before in our transatlantic ties with our American friends”.

He also reiterated his intention to “rebuild our relationship with Europe.”

Sir Keir insisted it was “deeply in our interests” to support Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin because “the future of European freedom is being decided today”.

He said: “The UK is now determined to fight harder for our national interests on the world stage and we are prepared to dig deeper to defend them.” Because a Putin victory would undermine “our own security, stability and prosperity.”

“We must therefore continue to support Ukraine and take all necessary steps to support their right to self-defense for as long as necessary,” he said.

He said supporting the Allies was what former prime ministers Clement Attlee and Winston Churchill did, adding that he thought of the Attlee government in 1945 and its ambition to build “a nation fit for a hero”.

“And they knew that maintaining our strength abroad laid the foundation for success at home. That was as true today as it was then,” he said.

Sir Keir said now was the time to “strengthen our security as the foundation of our economy and the ultimate guarantor of everything we hold dear.”

But Conservative co-chair Nigel Huddlestone said it was Sir Keir's government that had “put our country back together” since Labor took power five months ago.

“After driving business confidence to near-record lows, imposing employment taxes on workers, lowering growth prospects and drastically abandoning Britain’s overseas interests, it is no wonder he has been forced to do a desperate reset.” said.

