UK announces plans for new Defense Industry Council





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

The UK government is set to unveil plans for a new Defense Industry Council with Business to deepen Whitehall collaboration with technology companies, small start-ups and industry giants.

British Defense Secretary John Healey on Monday joined major companies such as BAE Systems and Babcock International in proposing a proposal that would allow small and medium-sized businesses, investors, academia and trade unions to join the body. I'm going to give an overview.

The council will include a broader range of voices than the existing Defense Supplier Forum, which focuses more on the largest companies in the sector.

Healey told the Financial Times that he wanted to hear from people outside of the traditional defense industry.

He added: We want greater engagement from technology companies whose innovations can benefit our defense. We want to work with entrepreneurs and start-ups, exporters who want more government power behind their efforts, and investors who want to play a bigger role.

The cast list is likely to be finalized alongside the new defense industry strategy promised in Labor's manifesto, which officials say will be published in the first half of 2025.

The results of the government's strategic defense review, which examines what capabilities the UK should invest in, are also expected to be released early next year.

At a defense conference event in London on Monday, Prime Minister Healy will deliver a statement of intent for the strategy, arguing that national security is the foundation for growth.

It will explicitly prioritize UK-based businesses for military-related national investment to boost domestic growth and jobs and align the government's economic and security agenda.

The plan is the latest attempt by the Department of Defense to overhaul how it procures equipment from industry. Successive governments have tried to fix a system that has been criticized for wasting billions of pounds of taxpayers' money on over-budget and late equipment.

The UK last published its defense industrial strategy in 2021, before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The war highlighted how modern warfare is shifting from the use of traditional hardware, such as tanks, guns and munitions, to software-defined technologies. To enable the army to outmaneuver its enemies.

Healey said investors, innovators, industry and trade unions would be invited to participate in the framework, which aims to increase defense sector jobs in every country and region of the UK.

The industry is already seen as an important source of highly skilled, well-paid jobs in less prosperous regions. Government figures show the defense sector supports one in 60 UK jobs, more than two-thirds of which are outside London and the South East.

A British Royal Navy officer remotely controls an unmanned Pacific 24 rigid inflatable boat during testing aboard the Royal Navy ship XV Patrick Blackett, off the coast of Portsmouth. Royal Navy/Reuters

It follows concerns in Whitehall that MoD procurement over the past decade has too often been conducted on a contract-by-contract basis, with agnosticism about the ultimate economic beneficiaries of the deals and the destination of the jobs.

But ministers are often faced with a choice between cheaper overseas procurement options that offer better value for money immediately and more expensive UK alternatives that could deliver wider domestic economic benefits in the long term.

Hillis' intervention is likely to reignite interest in when the government will implement its pledge to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.

Premier Rachel Reeves said in her budget that the measures would be announced at a future fiscal event, without giving a timetable.

The Defense Industrial Strategy will also aim to strengthen deterrence by improving the resilience of the UK's industrial base, with a particular focus on semiconductors and steel, and its ability to innovate at a rapid pace during wartime.

The Department of Defense is having to adjust its procurement approach and is increasingly turning to technology-driven companies that promise faster development cycles than traditional contractors.

suggestion

Palantir, a US-listed government contractor founded by tech veterans including Peter Thiel, has already become a major player in the UK and has signed a significant contract with the Ministry of Defense.

Europe's Helsing, which specializes in AI-based defense software, is set to announce plans on Monday to mass produce thousands of AI-enabled drones as part of a $350 million investment in the UK over the next five years.

Mr Healey will pledge to mobilize the private sector to tackle global threats, drive more public investment into British businesses and create jobs and growth across the UK, saying the defense industry must be further improved and integrated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3c6d8f9e-fb60-4521-aa1d-63eea69a5024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos